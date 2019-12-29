Start 2020 with a ‘First Day Hike’

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a “First Day Hike” on Wednesday, January 1. There will be a ½ mile historic nature trail walk or a 2 ½ mile hike along the Tyger River trail with both hikes starting at 10 a.m. at the brick kitchen house behind the mansion. The hikes are free and will involve stops and talks about nature and history topics related to the park. -

UNION — Feeling rather sluggish after the December holidays? Working on your New Year’s resolutions? Start out on the right foot (or the left) with a First Day Hike.

Many of our South Carolina State Parks are offering hikes and special events to start 2020 off in style. Join rangers at Rose Hill Plantation on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 for a ½ mile historic nature trail walk or a 2 ½ mile hike along the Tyger River trail. Along the way, we’ll stop and talk about nature and history topics related to the park. Both hikes start at 10 a.m. at the brick kitchen house behind the mansion.

This walk promises to be refreshing for the mind and body so join us for an exhilarating start to your New Year! The hikes are free and no reservations are required. Please bring water and dress for the weather, wearing comfortable hiking shoes. Binoculars, insect repellant, and a camera are optional, but you never know what we might see.

Following the hikes’ conclusion, participants will be offered a free house tour of Rose Hill’s historic mansion.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. From November till the end of February, tours are offered Thursday through Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. From March through October, tours are offered daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located 8 miles south of Union, SC.

Park Service

For information: Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected] Web: www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill

