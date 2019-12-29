Christmas now & then, North & South

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about this year’s Christmas which included kittens climbing up and down her Christmas tree; celebrating Christmas with her extended families when she was a child; Christmas weather in the North versus Christmas weather in the South; her hope that 2020 will be better than 2019; and the people who are derelict in paying for their Memorial Angels. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about this year’s Christmas which included kittens climbing up and down her Christmas tree; celebrating Christmas with her extended families when she was a child; Christmas weather in the North versus Christmas weather in the South; her hope that 2020 will be better than 2019; and the people who are derelict in paying for their Memorial Angels.

I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas with family and friends. Gina and I had Chuck over for dinner, along with all of our pets. So entertaining for us, maybe not Chuck, the animals were so excited just to have company for a change.

Christmas Tree

We finally put a tree in the corner, last year we put it on the front porch, this year it made in the house, and the kittens loved every branch of it. They played with the balls, and rearranged them all, some could be put back on the tree and some will be retired to the trash. But last year I bought the cheapest big balls that Walmart sold, cause they were going outside. We gave up a few years ago with putting on our favorite ornaments. The kittens really enjoyed climbing the tree, and we took lots of pictures.

Christmas Up North

When I lived up north, holidays were a busy time, we had a couple of formal parties to attend, and we always had the Highlanders (Shriners) for open house, and guess who spent days preparing the food for 40 people. Of course, I believe the men enjoyed the bar more than anything. At least us women enjoyed the company and food.

Then, on Christmas Eve, we had to make our rounds with family. Then I had 25 family and in-laws for a sit down dinner (again I was the baker and cook). I made a lot of pecan pies, that my customers ordered. Now all this was during my married time.

Christmas During Childhood

As a child, on Christmas Eve, we would gather at my Grandparents Acken’s house. It was so much fun. My Dad had two brothers that are twins, and they entertained wonderfully. My Grandma would make us girls (4 of us) matching Christmas dresses. She was amazing. We would eat a big Christmas dinner.

Then later we would go to my Mother’s parents, Grandparents Mangapora. I always remember Grandpa Mangapora sitting in the kitchen making Italian sausage, I mean grinding the meat and putting it in those thin skins. This was a huge family, 10 children, 6 were married and 4 still in high school. So that was 28 in the tiny house, I just added the 2 parents. Where my other family was just 12.

At midnight we would all go to Mass, the church was beautiful and I didn’t understand one word, but was in awe (remember I was just a little girl in a big world). Back in those days the Catholic Church was spoken in Latin.

Christmas Weather

Christmas morning we always woke up to a beautiful snow, so bright it would almost blind you. The snow just hanging off of the tree branches is so breathtaking. That’s the good part. BUT, the shoveling the driveways before you can leave for work every morning, driving slow on the icy roads, the snowplow covering your driveway while you’re away, so you waded through on foot, just to shovel again, so you can pull your car in the drive.

So, when I came to visit here one Christmas, I was like those Snowbirds, everyone was in winter coats and we were in shorts. I couldn’t believe that they thought it was cold. I didn’t know there was places like this, I had only traveled North and never South. So I wanted summer all year long, and here I am. Only now my blood has thinned and I am as cold as the rest of you.

Wait!! We’re having cold in the morning and by noon it’s summer, than cool at night. So we have the best of both in one day. When winter hits us it probably will be a rough winter.

Hope For A Better Year

I hope the New Year will be so much better than the last. We’ve had 3 major water breaks, one from lightening, one from construction trucks running over lines and one just because it was old; robberies, mine, Charlie’s. Stevies, and now Mr. Redman’s, which they will be doing fingerprinting this week for that one. But we did have a great Christmas parade.

Memorial Angels

If you drive by the playground and see your Memorial Angels up, just remember that if you didn”t pay for them this year they will not be up next year. So there’s still time to pay your $10. We didn’t have a chance to get up our new ones so those won;t be charged next year. Come by the shop to pay or Town Hall.

Well this is part of my life story, so now I’ll say good night. Call at 1-864-545-6652 or 251-3883.

