‘Hit Refresh’ art show in January

SPARTANBURG — Artists Collective | Spartanburg will host its annual new-members show Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, featuring the artwork of 10 members who joined the agency during 2019.

Titled Hit Refresh, the show will include Chuck Bishop, Alana Hall, James Weber, Chuck Frank, Andrew Dally, Tyler Hill, Alison Levin-Rector, Erin and Pinatova O’Neal, and Leanne Flowers.

Their work will be on display for free public viewing Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free and public reception will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 5-9 p.m., during the city’s monthly ArtWalk.

“Being one of the first two exhibitions for Artists Collective | Spartanburg since we rebranded, Hit Refresh is most appropriate,” Chair Beth Regula said. “We are introducing 10 new artists who have joined our ranks during the past year, and they represent a very diverse and creative group of individuals. This is the perfect time to see the changes that are taking place at our facility and to see the output of people who are forging ahead in their creative work.”

Bishop is a ceramist who aims to create works that are both functional and decorative. He is originally from New Hampshire and had a 30-year career in supporting corporate computers for companies such as Digital Equipment Corp. and IBM. Retired now, he focuses on ceramics through education and creation.

“The look and feel of handmade pottery have always been a joy to me,” Bishop said. “I’d ask myself, ‘What mysterious magic has been used to create this beautiful creation in my hand?’ Finding out that I, too, could devise my own such handiwork was thrilling. I’ve also found that working with clay is therapeutic. I can tune out problems from the outside world and focus on the three-dimensional creation in front of me. Then, seeing that lump of clay become an object that I created and am pleased with is very satisfying. I strive to make pottery that people will use on a daily basis but will frequently diverge into whimsical studies. Bowls and mugs have an important place in this world but so does decorative work. Combining the two is my ultimate goal.”

Hall (also known as “Lady Pluuto”) is a painter who uses her art for self-discovery. Despite having strong family relationships, excessive moving throughout her childhood led to extreme social anxiety. Hall created friendships and places of solitude through her art. After losing her father to cancer in the summer of 2011, Alana suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts. She taught herself to paint as a hobby in 2015 to build confidence and to create an outlet for her emotions. This interest in self-discovery has led her up a spiritual path that includes yoga and meditation.

“As an artist, I become involved in either creating harmony or upsetting the equilibrium,” Hall said. “My paintings flow from intuition. Where others might see loneliness, I see opportunity for transformation. Experimenting with colors and simple shapes helps me sort through my emotions. Difficult thoughts will sometimes appear in my art. Creating in this way gives me the opportunity to put my intentions into the universe and let go of anything that is no longer serving me. When I joined West Main Artists Co-op in 2019, I began using the name ‘Lady Pluuto’ for my art. Similar to shedding my old skin to reveal the new, I consider Lady Pluuto to be my alter ego. Through this transformation, I’ve learned a life-changing lesson: If we are receptive of what the spirit shares, we can turn imagination into matter.”

Hill is a Spartanburg native and a cum laude graduate of Limestone College with a bachelor’s degree in studio art. While at Limestone he received several prestigious awards and was often featured in the school’s literary magazine. He recently hosted his first solo exhibit, Distracted Traveler. Hill works in both painting and ceramics as a means to share culture.

“Art survives with new beginnings,” Hill said. “It is important to me to never get stuck in the same old routine. In order to keep oneself interested in their desired craft, change is healthy and necessary. No one wants to be known as a one trick pony, so to be able to stand beside the great artists before and after myself I must push myself to hit the reboot button and try something new occasionally. Doing this will allow my art to elevate and will allow me to survive as an artist.”

Flowers is a ceramic artist living in Spartanburg. She grew up on Alabama’s gulf coast and studied interior design. After working in the kitchen design industry for several years, she discovered a curiosity for ceramics and enrolled in the Haywood Professional Crafts Program. Since graduation, she has been drawing on the experiences from her career as an interior designer to create functional pieces to be used in everyday life. With a focus on durability, the wheel-thrown and hand-built pieces and custom tiles are made from North Carolina stoneware clay. The glaze color palette is a reflection of her interest in contemporary design and fascination with nature’s ever changing seasonal colors.

Frank has always loved art, particularly paintings and stained glass. From the early ‘70s, he has experimented with various mediums, including pottery, stained glass, candle-making and watercolor. Largely self-taught, Frank has had more time to practice art since retiring from Michelin Tire.

“Taking pottery classes at the local art center in the ‘70s was my start in creativity,” Frank said. “After retirement, I took classes at the Spartanburg Art Museum in watercolor and stained glass. After several years of working in stained glass and watercolor, I decided to concentrate on watercolor.”

Dally’s art primarily revolves around his poetry. He is a writer, poet and website designer. He received a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in Fine Art (poetry) from the University of Mississippi.

“I’m interested in using the printing presses at WMAC to print poetry broadsides, limited edition chapbooks, and posters for other poets,” Dally said. “I’m also interested in collage and experimental printing techniques. I came to Spartanburg for the Hub City Writers Project Writer-in-Residence and decided to stay. For the past 10 years I’ve worked as a freelance web designer and developer. I’m enjoying branching out to combine collage and printing techniques with the written word.”

Levin-Rector is a Massachusetts native who uses discomfort and conflict in her art to make sense of the world. By profession, she is a social science researcher in criminal justice. Although she has lived in many places around the country, she is glad to now make Upstate South Carolina her home. As a visual artist, she works mostly in watercolor and embroidery. Her work has been featured in the online literary journal Yalobusha Review; the exhibition The Art of a Scientist at the Rubenstein Arts Center in Durham, NC; and as album art for the debut LP for the band The Savories.

“As an artist, I strive to increase and enhance awareness of my surroundings and to communicate that awareness to others,” Levin-Rector said. “I am interested in depicting everyday scenes and feelings in a new but familiar way to remind the viewer and myself that beauty exists everywhere, especially in unexpected places. I hope that I can continue to be comfortable with discomfort while honing my skills to gain more control, and I’m especially interested in learning to exist and thrive in the midst of conflicting goals and feelings and thoughts.”

In 1972 Weber discovered his love of clay while taking classes at the Greenville County Museum of Art. These initial classes were the impetus for further study and led to a lifetime of creating pots. He learned the techniques that helped establish a career as a professional potter in the Haywood Professional Crafts Program. These days, Weber produces mostly traditional vessels with function, form and color being his primary considerations. Weber has 20-plus years of teaching experience in both hand-building and wheel-throwing. He and his wife Sally owned their own gallery and school in Griffin, GA, where they held exhibitions and taught classes to children and adults. Concurrently, Weber taught for the Fayette County Recreation Department as well as provided decades of public demonstrations. Weber returned to the Upstate a few years ago, currently lives in Duncan, SC.

The O’Neals are mother and daughter artists, who joined Artists Collective | Spartanburg as ceramicists, but they also work with other media. The mother, Erin, is a writer, poet, and English professor at Spartanburg Community College; the daughter, PINATOVA (all caps) is an actor, and creative writer. For this exhibit, they produced portraits of simple pleasures in drawing, photography, painting, and ceramics. In portraits and photography of each other, they are using gold leaf to create masks.

“We are a family of artists and have recently moved to Spartanburg and love our new arts community at WMAC, now Artists Collective | Spartanburg. Hit Refresh represents to us living bravely in a new era.”

In describing their work in this exhibit, they said: “It all started with a secret club, Chocolate Club. The place where we meet beneath winter down comforters and eat fine chocolates in the night, not to be shared with anyone else but members. Over the years, the club has expanded to include much laughter, growing pains, fostering of dozens of animals and art, always art. We create as we laugh, cry, grow and question. Painting, music, dance, words and poems are our honorary Chocolate Club members. We cook with love and draw with humor. The core belief in the power of simple pleasures is the tenant of our club. This series is based on our exploration of mediums used in portraits of Simple Pleasures.The pleasure of spending time with each other. The pleasures of honoring moments and creating artifacts of our club meetings. We laugh together as we aim for greatness.”

Artists Collective | Spartanburg is the new name for West Main Artists Co-op. The agency is currently in the midst of rebranding. It is a membership-based nonprofit arts agency in Spartanburg, housed in a three-story church building on West Main Street, near downtown Spartanburg. It has about 50 members, of which about 30 have studios in the building. The agency houses three galleries and normally has three new exhibitions each month, showcasing the work of members and guest artists. It also has two performance stages, a pottery studio, a printery, and the largest collection of for-sale and locally made art in the city and county. For more information about the collective, please visit online: WestMainArtists.org.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Artists Collective | Spartanburg.

