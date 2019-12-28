Pray to trust in God during life’s trials

Charles Warner | The Union Times And three trees on the low sky — from “The Journey of the Magi” by T.S. Eliot More than 2,000 years ago, the first Christmas had come and gone and Jesus, who had been born that holiest of nights, was still an infant, loved and cared for by His mother, Mary, and His earthly father, Joseph. He was three days old and even though His birth had been miraculous, no one around Him, not Mary, not Joseph, could have known what lay in store for that child in the manger. Yet, as T.S. Eliot wrote in “The Journey of the Magi,” Jesus, from the moment of His birth, was beginning the journey that would take Him to the cross. Eliot’s poem tells the story of the Magi, the wise men, the kings who came to Bethlehem to worship Jesus. It was a hard journey for them as Eliot shows, not only the physical journey to Bethlehem, but also the spiritual journey they travel as they return to their homelands with the knowledge that their people and the gods they worship — the gods they once worshipped — are now alien to them, so alien that they no longer feel at home in the lands of their birth. But the journey also brings with it a portent of the future, of Christ’s future, in the three trees on the hillside the Magi see as they journey to Bethlehem. The trees are reminder that even on Christmas, that holiest of nights, in that peaceful stable where He was born, with His loving parents at His side, the worshipful shepherds at His feet, and the heavenly host above, Golgotha awaits for the Sinless Son of God. With His birth, Christ has begun the journey from the manger to the cross, to the great physical suffering and unimaginable spiritual suffering He must endure as He becomes the living sacrifice for the sins of humanity. Remember also, however, that this journey leads not only to the shame and suffering and death on the cross, but also to the joy, majesty and triumph of the empty tomb, of resurrection on that first Easter morning. It is a journey only Christ could take and we should give thanks for His taking that journey and the gift of salvation that comes through accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

Read Mark 16:1-8

[The women] were saying to each other, “Who’s going to roll the stone away from the entrance for us?”

— Mark 16:3 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for moving the heavy stones from our paths. Help us to trust you through our trials. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God is with me through frightening times.

