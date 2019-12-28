118 jobs for 306 people needing jobs

UNION COUNTY — In the month of November there were nearly three times as many Union County residents needing jobs as there were local jobs needing to be filled.

According to the SC Departmet of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) the unemployment rate in South Carolina dropped to 2.1 percent, a decrease from 2.6 percent in October.

“The employment numbers we are releasing today are built on the back of a robust economy and a thriving business community that continues to recruit, train and employ workers as fast as they can find them — but therein lies the challenge,” Dan Ellzey, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said. “While state agencies and organizations continue to plan and coordinate long-term education and skills training for South Carolina’s workforce, there are thousands of opportunities for jobseekers right now.

“There are individuals on the sidelines (people who are not working and are not looking for work) that could benefit from this environment, and we need them in the workforce,” he said. “South Carolina has enjoyed growth in several industries including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, finance and insurance, all ready to hire, and there are dozens of trade industries offering skills training, job growth and career advancement actively seeking employees.”

Union County

In Union County, however, the unemployment rate was 2.6 percent, unchanged since October according to the SCDEW website (scworkforceinfo.com). While the percentage remained unchanged the actual number of unemployed decreased slightly from 311 in to 306. The slight decrease in the number of unemployed people in the county between October and November is in contrast to the increase that occurred between September when there were 269 people and the 311 in October, an increase of 42.

Even as the number of unemployed in Union County remained basically unchanged, however, the number of local job openings decreased by nearly two-thirds from 306 in October to 118 in November. This was in contrast to the increase in job openings that occurred between September when there were 274 job openings and October’s 306, an increase of 28.

The number of people employed decreased from 11,621 in October to 11,556 in November, a decrease of 65. This was in contrast to the increase that occurred between September when 11,609 were employed and October’s 11,556, an increase of 12.

So November was definitely a mixed bag for Union County with nearly three times as many unemployed as there are jobs to be filled locally coupled with a slight decline in the number of people employed. Even though there are fewer jobs needing filled locally than there are unemployed people in Union County, there are jobs, but the question is, if you are unemployed, would you be able and/or willing to take the jobs that are available?

According to the SCDEW website, these were the “Top 16 Occupational Openings” in Union County in November and the number of openings in those occupations:

• Registered Nurses — 7

• Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics — 5

• Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, Hand — 5

• Human Resources Specialists — 4

• Industrial Engineering Technologists and Technicians — 4

• Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses — 4

• Production Workers, All Other — 4

• Community and Social Service Specialists, All Other — 3

• Correctional Officers and Jailers — 3

• First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers — 3

• Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers — 3

• Industrial Production Managers — 3

• Medical and Health Service Managers — 3

• Office and Administrative Support Workers, All Other — 3

• Retail Salespersons — 3

Even with the decline in the number of jobs needing to be filled, the website states that hiring is nevertheless taking place and lists the industries doing the hiring and the number of new hires by industry.

• Accommodation and Food Services — 185

• Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services — 518

• Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting — 6

• Construction — 18

• Educational Services — 19

• Finance and Insurance — 20

• Health Care and Social Assistance — 79

• Manufacturing — 185

• Other Services (except Public Information) — 36

• Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services — 3

• Public Administration — 39

• Retail Trade — 181

• Transportation and Warehousing — 372

• Wholesale Trade — 33

So with all these new hires and with jobs still being created that need to be filled, why hasn’t the number of the unemployed fallen further in Union County?

One possible explanation is the challenges facing the unemployed individuals in Union County — and their counterparts throughout the rest of South Carolina — that are preventing them from getting a job. Those challenges were touched on by Ellzey who said the SCDEW can help those individuals facing those barriers to employment to overcome them.

“For individuals who are not looking for work because they have challenges such as transportation, childcare, underemployment and more, the SC Works centers located throughout the state have professionals and services representing multiple agencies working to help people find jobs while addressing these obstacles,” Ellzey said.

Union County residents facing the obstacles to finding employment outlined by Ellzey and seeking to avail themselves of the services he spoke of can contact the Union County SC Department of Employment and Workforce office at the Union County Carnegie Library at 864-427-7140.

About the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is putting South Carolinians to work. The agency has four missions: (1) workforce development; (2) free job match employment services; (3) unemployment insurance; and (4) labor market information. All four missions contribute to workforce development. The agency is dedicated to advancing South Carolina through services and programs that meet the needs of our businesses, jobseekers and those looking to advance their careers.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_image001-1.jpg

Local industries hire 1,694 in November

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.