SC Upstate Alzheimer’s Association honors Rippy

Photo courtesy of the SC Upstate Alzheimer’s Association Mrs. Barbara H. Rippy is presented an Alzheimer’s Association Certificate of Appreciation by Upstate Union County Alzheimer’s Board Member Karl Pendergrass. Mrs. Rippy’s donation supported fundraising efforts for the 2019 October Alzheimer’s Walk in Spartanburg at Barnet Park. In South Carolina, there are 89,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and over 300,000 unpaid caregivers who provide for them. The S.C. Upstate Alzheimer’s Chapter provides free information and resources through their website at www.alz.org. Photo courtesy of the SC Upstate Alzheimer’s Association Mrs. Barbara H. Rippy is presented an Alzheimer’s Association Certificate of Appreciation by Upstate Union County Alzheimer’s Board Member Karl Pendergrass. Mrs. Rippy’s donation supported fundraising efforts for the 2019 October Alzheimer’s Walk in Spartanburg at Barnet Park. In South Carolina, there are 89,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and over 300,000 unpaid caregivers who provide for them. The S.C. Upstate Alzheimer’s Chapter provides free information and resources through their website at www.alz.org.

Potters Storehouse Closed

The Potters Storehouse will reopen December 30.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

Combined Watchnight Service

Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Foster Chapel Baptist Church, and Corinth Baptist Church will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

The location of the service will be Gethsemane Missionary Church, 190 Beech Street, Center Pacolet.

The public is invited to attend.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, January 2 at the USC Union Gazebo.

Welcome the New Year praising God together for His Grace that brought us through 2019 and asking His Grace to guide and keep us throughout 2020.

Prayer is one of the greatest privileges God has given us, and there is a special blessing in coming together in prayer with others of His people. May we all be more faithful in prayer in 2020.

Come and join in this community prayer on Thursday. We will give thanks to God for all His Blessings. We will pray for our community, our state, our country, and for the world. And we will pray for the strengthening of the Church and its witness to the lost who need the Savior Whose Birth we have just celebrated.

If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take time in the day to join in these prayers.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, January 7, at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

David Weir of Palmetto Bee will speak about spring build up.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

January At The UCAC

CHUC Exhibit — UCAC will honor the talents of the students of the Christian Homeschoolers of Union County. Kindergarten-12th Grade will flood our walls with their artwork of various mediums and styles. Join us as we celebrate these students and their amazing talent.

Reception: January 9, 2020 6-7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us January 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

Now is the time to join UCAC! Members receive discounts on classes, events, and camps! Already a member? Renew your membership today!

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

Photo courtesy of the SC Upstate Alzheimer’s Association Mrs. Barbara H. Rippy is presented an Alzheimer’s Association Certificate of Appreciation by Upstate Union County Alzheimer’s Board Member Karl Pendergrass. Mrs. Rippy’s donation supported fundraising efforts for the 2019 October Alzheimer’s Walk in Spartanburg at Barnet Park. In South Carolina, there are 89,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and over 300,000 unpaid caregivers who provide for them. The S.C. Upstate Alzheimer’s Chapter provides free information and resources through their website at www.alz.org. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4806.jpg Photo courtesy of the SC Upstate Alzheimer’s Association Mrs. Barbara H. Rippy is presented an Alzheimer’s Association Certificate of Appreciation by Upstate Union County Alzheimer’s Board Member Karl Pendergrass. Mrs. Rippy’s donation supported fundraising efforts for the 2019 October Alzheimer’s Walk in Spartanburg at Barnet Park. In South Carolina, there are 89,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and over 300,000 unpaid caregivers who provide for them. The S.C. Upstate Alzheimer’s Chapter provides free information and resources through their website at www.alz.org.