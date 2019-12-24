$2,500 for more than 500 meals

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Elks Lodge #1321 donated $2,500 to Union County Meals on Wheels during a ceremony Thursday morning. Meals on Wheels delivers approximately 1,500 meals a month to needy persons in the Union and Buffalo communities at a cost of approximately $7,000 a month. The Elks donation will pay for more than 500 of those meals. Taking part in the ceremony are Mary Jane Cunningham, Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham, Elks Knight Charlie Moss, Elks Trustee Danny Cavender, Meals on Wheels Vice Chair Kathy Stepp, and Meals on Wheels Treasurer Jim Stepp. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Elks Lodge #1321 donated $2,500 to Union County Meals on Wheels during a ceremony Thursday morning. Meals on Wheels delivers approximately 1,500 meals a month to needy persons in the Union and Buffalo communities at a cost of approximately $7,000 a month. The Elks donation will pay for more than 500 of those meals. Taking part in the ceremony are Mary Jane Cunningham, Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham, Elks Knight Charlie Moss, Elks Trustee Danny Cavender, Meals on Wheels Vice Chair Kathy Stepp, and Meals on Wheels Treasurer Jim Stepp.

UNION COUNTY — A local group of volunteers who deliver meals to the needy got a Christmas gift last week when it received $2,500 from another local group whose members also devote themselves to serving the community.

In a ceremony Thursday morning, members of Union Elks Lodge #1321 presented members of Union County Meals on Wheels with a check for $2,500.

The donation was accepted by Meals on Wheels Vice Chair Kathy Stepp and Treasurer Jim Stepp who thanked the club for its generosity. The Stepps pointed out that their group deliver meals to approximately 70 people a day, five days a week in the Union and Buffalo communities at a cost of approximately $7,000 a month. They said the $2,500 donated by the Elks will help pay for those deliveries.

Meals on Wheels is an all-volunteer group that relies on private donations and fundraising events to enable it to achieve its goal of serving one hot meal a day five days a week to needy persons who have applied for the services of the group and met it’s needs criteria. The group uses more than 99 percent of its budget to purchase the meals it delivers with the rest used for mailing and postage.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, the services it provides, its upcoming fundraisers, and/or to make a contribution in support of its efforts call 864-427-1598 or go online at the Meals on Wheel Facebook page.

The funds donated were from a Beacon Grant the lodge had applied for and been awarded by the Elks National Foundation. In applying for the grant, Lodge #1321 stated that the purpose of the funds would be to support the group’s efforts to deliver meals to the needy.

The lodge stated in the grant application that “our community is a very caring place to live. We have a lot of elderly people and retired military veterans living in our community. The apartment complex directly across from our Lodge has three meals delivered there each weekday. The people served by Union Meals on Wheels are in dire need of a hot meal each day. For many of these people this is the only hot meal that they receive each day. Our Lodge continues to shine our Beacon Light over our community and continues to show that Elks care and Elks share.”

Elks make donation to Meals on Wheels

By Charles Warner [email protected]

