‘Miles Apart But Still In Our Hearts’

UNION — While many organizations hold Christmas parties one local group turned their annual Christmas party into a special event to honor the families of local soldiers who are spending this Christmas deployed overseas.

The Union Civitan Club held its annual Christmas party on Thursday, December 19, at Mon Aetna Baptist Church, but this year the Civitans not only celebrated as a club, but had some very special guests share in the festivities. Those special guests were the parents, spouses, and children of “Union Deployed Soldiers.” The purpose of the Civitans in having the family members of those soldiers as guests at the Christmas party was to “recognize and express our appreciation to you and your deployed soldier for the sacrifice in defense of this nation.”

Present for the party were family members of the following deployed soldiers:

• Sgt. Toney Lein Farr Jr.

• Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nance

• Pfc. Kolby Lawson Riddle

• 1st Sgt. Joseph Robert Roque

• Staff Sgt. Clyde Grady Scott Jr.

• Spc. Chris Alexander

• Staff Sgt. Timothy James Watts

• Sgt. 1st Class James Keith Williams

A press release issued by the club about the party states that those taking part “had a great dinner with many desserts that were delicious and made by our members and dear friends.” The press release states that the decorations for the table were provided by Jean Capps, describing them as being “so beautiful and elegant.” The club also thanked Inn at Merridun owner Peggy Waller “for helping with all the mac & cheese and dessert, both were very delicious as always.”

Given the patriotic nature of the celebration, it was only natural that the party began with a performance of the National Anthem which was sung by Patti Turner who also photographed the party and its participants.

In addition to food and music, the family members of the deployed soldiers present received some very special gifts. First, there was a DVD made by Jerry McKee which the press release states was shown the family members and featured their loved one’s photos and special messages from US Sen. Lindsay Graham and US Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman.

The press release states that for the second gift, the club “gave each family an ornament to remember the night by, but must importantly to remember their loved ones who are deployed and away from them this Christmas.” The ornaments, which the press releases states were made by Amber Gault, bear the message ‘Miles Apart But Still In Our Hearts.’” The ornaments also bore the last names of the families/soldiers.

(If any of the family members want additional ornanments they should cotnact Amber Gault.)

Also helping to make the evening possible was Union County Veterans Affairs Director Cindy Fore who the press release states provided the programs for the evening and “Kristy Scott and others who helped us with giving us a list of deployed soldiers for us to contact the families. Brad Jolly for our sound system. Especially Mon-Aetna Church thank you! Without you we could not have made this night possible.”

The press release offers a special thanks to “all of our Civitan members who helped in each and every way in making this night ‘a night to remember.’ We appreciated all the help from each and everyone who made this night one for the history books.”

It states that the club “gave all the left over food from our meal to The Prodigals Home who was very grateful. We love you guys and what you are doing.”

The press release concludes by stating “to each and everyone, the Union Civitan Club wishes you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. If you are not a member but would love to be a part of a great group of people who love to help others, please contact us for more information. We would love to have you join us. As you can see we have a blast….

Photo by Patti Turner Karen Knox and Wayne Bobo, loved ones of 1st Sgt. Joseph Robert Roque, are among the families of local soldiers who are deployed overseas this Christmas. They were among the families of those soldiers honored by Union Civitan Club at its Christmas party on December 19 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The families were guests of the club and were presented with ornaments to remember both the party and their loved one deployed overseas. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_1SG-Joseph-Robert-Roque-Wife-and-Father.jpg Photo by Patti Turner Karen Knox and Wayne Bobo, loved ones of 1st Sgt. Joseph Robert Roque, are among the families of local soldiers who are deployed overseas this Christmas. They were among the families of those soldiers honored by Union Civitan Club at its Christmas party on December 19 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The families were guests of the club and were presented with ornaments to remember both the party and their loved one deployed overseas. Photo by Patti Turner 1st Sgt. Tee Farr’s family were among the families of local soldiers deployed overseas who wrere special guests of the Union Civitan Club at its December 19 Christmas party. The Farr family — wife Stacy and sons Jackson and Samuel — along with the families of seven other soldiers deployed overseas this Christmas, were recognized by the Civitans for they and their loved ones sacrifices on behalf of their country, including being apart from one another during the holidays. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_1SG-Tee-Farr-s-Family.jpg Photo by Patti Turner 1st Sgt. Tee Farr’s family were among the families of local soldiers deployed overseas who wrere special guests of the Union Civitan Club at its December 19 Christmas party. The Farr family — wife Stacy and sons Jackson and Samuel — along with the families of seven other soldiers deployed overseas this Christmas, were recognized by the Civitans for they and their loved ones sacrifices on behalf of their country, including being apart from one another during the holidays. Photo by Patti Turner Karen Roque, Stacy Farr, and Kristy Scott are the wives of three local soldiers deployed overseas this Christmas. They were among the family members of a eight local soldiers who were guests of the Union Civitan Club at its Christmas party. The club honored those family members and their loved one with an evening of dinner, music, and gifts. The purpose of the party was to enable the Civitan Club to express its appreciation of and gratitude for the sacrifices made by those families and those of their loved ones who cannot be home for the holidays as they are deployed in the service of this country. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_3-wifes-of-soldiers.jpg Photo by Patti Turner Karen Roque, Stacy Farr, and Kristy Scott are the wives of three local soldiers deployed overseas this Christmas. They were among the family members of a eight local soldiers who were guests of the Union Civitan Club at its Christmas party. The club honored those family members and their loved one with an evening of dinner, music, and gifts. The purpose of the party was to enable the Civitan Club to express its appreciation of and gratitude for the sacrifices made by those families and those of their loved ones who cannot be home for the holidays as they are deployed in the service of this country. Photo by Patti Turner Melissa Nance, wife, and Joan Sprouse, mother, of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nance attended the Union Civitan Club’s Christmas party last Thursday at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. They and the members of the families of seven other local soldiers who are deployed overseas this Christmas were special guests of the club. The Civitans had the family members as their guests at the party in order to honor them for the sacrifices they and their loved ones are making in defense of the United States, even when those sacrifices involve being separated from another at Christmas. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_SFC-Christopher-Nance-s-Family.jpg Photo by Patti Turner Melissa Nance, wife, and Joan Sprouse, mother, of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nance attended the Union Civitan Club’s Christmas party last Thursday at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. They and the members of the families of seven other local soldiers who are deployed overseas this Christmas were special guests of the club. The Civitans had the family members as their guests at the party in order to honor them for the sacrifices they and their loved ones are making in defense of the United States, even when those sacrifices involve being separated from another at Christmas. Photo by Patti Turner Sgt. 1st Class Keith Williams’ wife Erica and their daughters are among the families of local soldiers who are deployed overseas this Christmas. They were among the families of those soldiers honored by Union Civitan Club at its Christmas party on December 19 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The families were guests of the club and got to enjoy dinner and gifts provided by the club including an ornament to remind them of both the party and their loved ones who must be away from home this holiday season. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_SFC-James-Keith-Williams-Family.jpg Photo by Patti Turner Sgt. 1st Class Keith Williams’ wife Erica and their daughters are among the families of local soldiers who are deployed overseas this Christmas. They were among the families of those soldiers honored by Union Civitan Club at its Christmas party on December 19 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The families were guests of the club and got to enjoy dinner and gifts provided by the club including an ornament to remind them of both the party and their loved ones who must be away from home this holiday season. Photo by Patti Turner Staff Sgt. Clyde Grady Scott Jr.’s family were among the families of local soldiers deployed overseas who were special guests of the Union Civitan Club at its December 19 Christmas party. The Scott family — son Bradley, wife Kristy, mother Kay, daughter Bailey, and stepfather Hugh — along with the families of seven other soldiers deployed overseas this Christmas, were recognized by the Civitans for they and their loved ones sacrifices on behalf of their country, including being apart from one another during the holidays. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_SSG-SCott-Clyde-Grady-Jr.1.jpg Photo by Patti Turner Staff Sgt. Clyde Grady Scott Jr.’s family were among the families of local soldiers deployed overseas who were special guests of the Union Civitan Club at its December 19 Christmas party. The Scott family — son Bradley, wife Kristy, mother Kay, daughter Bailey, and stepfather Hugh — along with the families of seven other soldiers deployed overseas this Christmas, were recognized by the Civitans for they and their loved ones sacrifices on behalf of their country, including being apart from one another during the holidays. Photo by Patti Turner Pfc. Kolby Riddle’s father Kenneth Riddle (right) chats with Freddie Gault during the Union Civitan Club’s Christmas party at Mon Aetna Baptist Church on December 19. The club honored the families of eight soldiers currently deployed overseas for their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their loved ones. In having the families as their special guests at the party, the Civitan sought to recognize and express their appreciation of the families and the soldiers for all they do in the service of our country. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_PFC-Kobly-Lawson-Riddle-family.jpg Photo by Patti Turner Pfc. Kolby Riddle’s father Kenneth Riddle (right) chats with Freddie Gault during the Union Civitan Club’s Christmas party at Mon Aetna Baptist Church on December 19. The club honored the families of eight soldiers currently deployed overseas for their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their loved ones. In having the families as their special guests at the party, the Civitan sought to recognize and express their appreciation of the families and the soldiers for all they do in the service of our country. Photo by Patti Turner Spc. Chris Alexander’s family attended the Union Civitan Club’s Christmas part last Thursday at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. They and the members of the families of seven other local soldiers who are deployed overseas this Christmas were special guests of the club. The Civitans had the family members as their guests at the party in order to honor them for the sacrifices they and their loved ones are making in defense of the United States, even when those sacrifices involve being separated from another at Christmas. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_SPC-Chris-Alexander-s-Family.jpg Photo by Patti Turner Spc. Chris Alexander’s family attended the Union Civitan Club’s Christmas part last Thursday at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. They and the members of the families of seven other local soldiers who are deployed overseas this Christmas were special guests of the club. The Civitans had the family members as their guests at the party in order to honor them for the sacrifices they and their loved ones are making in defense of the United States, even when those sacrifices involve being separated from another at Christmas.

Civitans honor families of soldiers overseas

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Civitan Club.

This story courtesy of the Union Civitan Club.