City to give its 10-year notice

UNION — One of three agreements the City of Union entered into with the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) 39 years ago will come to an end 10 years from now.

In its December meeting Tuesday, December 17, Union City Council voted unanimously to authorize City Administrator Joe Nichols to “exercise his discretion into whether continued participation in the Supplemental Power Sales Adjustment” with PMPA “is in the best economic interest” of the city and “to submit Notice of Termination of the Supplemental Power Agreement effective December 31, 2029.”

Prior to the vote, Nichols pointed out to council that the city and PMPA “entered into the Catawba Project Sales Agreement and Supplemental Power Sales Agreement on August 1, 1980. The Supplemental Power Sales Agreement terminates and expires on August 31, 2035 or an earlier date provided the City of Union provides PMPA at least a ten year written notice to terminate the Supplemental Power Sales Agreement prior to the end of a calendar year. It may be in the best interest of the City of Union and its electric customers to provide PMPA, by the end of the calendar year 2019 the City of Union’s intent to terminate the Supplemental Power Sales Agreement effective at midnight December 31, 2029.”

Nichols discussed the agreements — three in all — that the city has with PMPA, pointing out that the first, the Catawba Project Sales Agreement, is about the 25 percent ownership interest in the Unit 2 of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York by the agency and its member cities.

The second, the Supplemental Power Sales Agreement, Nichols said “gives PMPA the right to set rates” for its member cities. Those cities are Abbeville, Clinton, Easley, Gaffney, Greer, Laurens, Newberry, Rock Hill, Union, and Westminster, but Nichols pointed that some of those cities are also in the process of terminating that agreement with the PMPA.

“Last year three cities — Rock Hill, Greer, and Westminster — gave their notice to terminate the Supplemental Power Sales Agreement,” Nichols said. “So far this year Gaffney, Newberry, Abbeville, and Laurens have tendered their notice effective at at the end of the year.”

Nichols with that many cities having already canceled or tendered their notice of cancellation of their Supplemental Power Sales Agreements with PMPA council gave him the authority to determine whether or not to give the city’s 10-year notice as required by the agreement. He said that the city sent that notice to the PMPA by email and certified mail on Friday, December 20.

The third agreement with the PMPA gives the city a credit for the power it purchases from Lockhart Power Company.

Nichols pointed out that the termination of the Supplemental Power Sales Agreement will not effect the rates the city charges its customers for power.

“This will have no immediate effect on the rates we charge our customers because we get one hundred percent of our power from Lockhart Power,” Nichols said. “We receive no power through the PMPA arrangement. All the power comes from Lockhart Power Company.”

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

