Photo courtesy of The Union County School District The Union Chapter of the South Carolina International Literacy Council recently hosted a reception in honor of the 2019-2020 Elementary Reading Teachers of the Year for the Union County School District. Representing their schools were Lacretia McClurkin-Peake (Monarch Elementary School), Melissa Justice (Foster Park Elementary School), Stacie Austin (Buffalo Elementary School), and Amanda Newton (Jonesville Elementary/Middle School). Photo courtesy of The Union County School District The Union Chapter of the South Carolina International Literacy Council recently hosted a reception in honor of the 2019-2020 Elementary Reading Teachers of the Year for the Union County School District. Representing their schools were Lacretia McClurkin-Peake (Monarch Elementary School), Melissa Justice (Foster Park Elementary School), Stacie Austin (Buffalo Elementary School), and Amanda Newton (Jonesville Elementary/Middle School). Photo courtesy of The Union County School District Monarch Elementary School teacher Lacretia McClurkin-Peake poses for a picture with her kindergarten class. McClurkin-Peake has been named the Union County School District’s “District Reading Teacher of the Year” and will represent the school district in the SC State Reading Teacher of the Year contest. Photo courtesy of The Union County School District Monarch Elementary School teacher Lacretia McClurkin-Peake poses for a picture with her kindergarten class. McClurkin-Peake has been named the Union County School District’s “District Reading Teacher of the Year” and will represent the school district in the SC State Reading Teacher of the Year contest.

UNION COUNTY — Reading, writing, and arithmetic are the basic skills that a student must first master in order to get the education they need as they undergo life’s journey from childhood to adulthood and that’s why good teachers are so important and why a community should support and honor those teachers.

While all those skills — and the other subjects students will have to master using those skills — are very important, reading is especially important because it is the key to being able to access, acquire, and accumulate the information of all other subjects. That’s why good reading teachers are so important and why some very special reading teachers including one in particular were recently honored in Union County.

The Union Chapter of the South Carolina International Literacy Council recently hosted a reception in honor of the 2019-2020 Elementary Reading Teachers of the Year for the Union County School District. The following teachers represented the district’s respective elementary schools:

• Lacretia McClurkin-Peake — Monarch Elementary School

• Melissa Justice — Foster Park Elementary School

• Stacie Austin — Buffalo Elementary School

• Amanda Newton — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

During the reception, Lacretia McClurkin-Peake, who teaches kindergarten at Monarch Elementary School, was recognized as the District Reading Teacher of the Year. As the district’s Reading Teacher of the Year, Lacretia McClurkin-Peake will represent the Union County Schools in the SC State Reading Teacher of the Year contest.

The press release announcing the reception and the recognitions states that the Union County School District “is honored to recognize these ladies for their hard work and dedication to the students of Union County.”

As it should be, because teachers like these ladies and their counterparts in other elementary schools and, indeed, at other grade levels, play a vital role and make a crucial and positive difference in the lives of their students, cultivating and nurturing in them the habits of learning that will serve them well not only during their years in school, but throughout their lives. Like the Union County School District we should all be honored to recognize these teachers and all they do for our children and for the contributions they make to our community.

McClurkin-Peake to represent district in state contest

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.