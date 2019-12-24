Carnegie Corner: Closed for Christmas

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is closed for Christmas and will not reopen until Friday, December 27, but you can still get access to its e-books and e-audiobooks by visiting its Jasmine Digital Library (https://jasmine.overdrive.com/). The library also has a large number of new books including large print and juvenile books and you can search its catalog and put items on hold. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is closed for Christmas and will not reopen until Friday, December 27, but you can still get access to its e-books and e-audiobooks by visiting its Jasmine Digital Library (https://jasmine.overdrive.com/). The library also has a large number of new books including large print and juvenile books and you can search its catalog and put items on hold.

Upcoming Events

December 23-28

LIBRARY CLOSED

December 24-26

Holiday Closings

Even when we’re closed…

Check your account anytime!

Want access to e-books and e-audiobooks? Visit our Jasmine Digital Library! (https://jasmine.overdrive.com/)

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult Large Print

A Murder Is Announced by Agatha Christie

Bloody Genius by John Sandford

Cemetery Road: A Novel by Greg Iles

Circe by Madeline Miller

Criss Cross by James Patterson

Devil’s Daughter: The Ravenels Meet The Wallflowers by Lisa Kleypas

Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds And Made Aviation History by Keith O’Brien

Home Work: A Memoir Of My Hollywood years by Julie Andrews

Inside Out: A Memoir by Demi Moore

Just Show Up: And Other Enduring Values From Baseball’s Iron Man by Cal Ripken Jr.

Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills

Lost And Found: A Novel by Danielle Steel

Me by Elton John

Neon Prey by John Sandford

Never Tell: A Novel by Lisa Gardner

One Good Deed by David Baldacci

Queen Bee: A Novel by Dorothea Benton Frank

Run Away by Harlan Coben

Smokescreen by Iris Johansen

Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline

Stealth by Stuart Woods

Summer Of ‘69 by Elin Hilderbrand

Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews

Talking To Strangers: What We Should Know About The People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell

The 18th Abduction by James Patterson

The 19th Christmas by James Patterson

The A List by Judith A. Jance

The Big Kahuna: A Fox And O’Hare Novel by Janet Evanovich

The Dutch House: A Novel by Ann Patchett

The Bake Shop by Amy Clipston

The Black Hills by William W. Johnstone

The Deserter by Nelson DeMille

The Fall Of Gondolin by J. R. R. Tolkien

The First Wave: The D-Day Warriors Who Led The Way To Victory In World War II by Alex Kershaw

The Golden Hour: A Novel by Beatriz Williams

The Good Neighbor: The Life And Work Of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King

The Guardians by John Grisham

The New Girl: A Novel by Daniel Silva

The Night Fire by Michael Connelly

The Peacock Emporium by Jojo Moyes

The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo

The River by Peter Heller

The Unwinding Of The Miracle: A Memoir Of Life, Death, And Everything That Comes After by Julie Yip-Williams

The Wedding Guest: An Alex Delaware Novel by Jonathan Kellerman

Touched By The Sun: My Friendship With Jackie by Carly Simon

Two Weeks by Karen Kingsbury

What Happens In Paradise: A Novel by Elin Hilderbrand

Your Battles Belong To The Lord: Know Your Enemy And Be More Than A Conqueror by Joyce Meyer

Juvenile Picture Book

Like A Girl by Lori Degman

Thank You, Omu! by Oge Mora

Winter Reading Challenge!

Read for 5 hours total from December 20-January 4. Turn in a reading log to the library by January 4 to be eligible for prizes!

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is closed for Christmas and will not reopen until Friday, December 27, but you can still get access to its e-books and e-audiobooks by visiting its Jasmine Digital Library (https://jasmine.overdrive.com/). The library also has a large number of new books including large print and juvenile books and you can search its catalog and put items on hold. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Carnegie-1-1.jpg Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is closed for Christmas and will not reopen until Friday, December 27, but you can still get access to its e-books and e-audiobooks by visiting its Jasmine Digital Library (https://jasmine.overdrive.com/). The library also has a large number of new books including large print and juvenile books and you can search its catalog and put items on hold.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.