Carnegie Corner: Closed for Christmas

Upcoming Events
December 23-28
LIBRARY CLOSED
December 24-26
Holiday Closings
Even when we’re closed…
Check your account anytime!
Want access to e-books and e-audiobooks? Visit our Jasmine Digital Library! (https://jasmine.overdrive.com/)
New Items Added
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult Large Print
A Murder Is Announced by Agatha Christie
Bloody Genius by John Sandford
Cemetery Road: A Novel by Greg Iles
Circe by Madeline Miller
Criss Cross by James Patterson
Devil’s Daughter: The Ravenels Meet The Wallflowers by Lisa Kleypas
Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds And Made Aviation History by Keith O’Brien
Home Work: A Memoir Of My Hollywood years by Julie Andrews
Inside Out: A Memoir by Demi Moore
Just Show Up: And Other Enduring Values From Baseball’s Iron Man by Cal Ripken Jr.
Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills
Lost And Found: A Novel by Danielle Steel
Me by Elton John
Neon Prey by John Sandford
Never Tell: A Novel by Lisa Gardner
One Good Deed by David Baldacci
Queen Bee: A Novel by Dorothea Benton Frank
Run Away by Harlan Coben
Smokescreen by Iris Johansen
Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline
Stealth by Stuart Woods
Summer Of ‘69 by Elin Hilderbrand
Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews
Talking To Strangers: What We Should Know About The People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell
The 18th Abduction by James Patterson
The 19th Christmas by James Patterson
The A List by Judith A. Jance
The Big Kahuna: A Fox And O’Hare Novel by Janet Evanovich
The Dutch House: A Novel by Ann Patchett
The Bake Shop by Amy Clipston
The Black Hills by William W. Johnstone
The Deserter by Nelson DeMille
The Fall Of Gondolin by J. R. R. Tolkien
The First Wave: The D-Day Warriors Who Led The Way To Victory In World War II by Alex Kershaw
The Golden Hour: A Novel by Beatriz Williams
The Good Neighbor: The Life And Work Of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King
The Guardians by John Grisham
The New Girl: A Novel by Daniel Silva
The Night Fire by Michael Connelly
The Peacock Emporium by Jojo Moyes
The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
The River by Peter Heller
The Unwinding Of The Miracle: A Memoir Of Life, Death, And Everything That Comes After by Julie Yip-Williams
The Wedding Guest: An Alex Delaware Novel by Jonathan Kellerman
Touched By The Sun: My Friendship With Jackie by Carly Simon
Two Weeks by Karen Kingsbury
What Happens In Paradise: A Novel by Elin Hilderbrand
Your Battles Belong To The Lord: Know Your Enemy And Be More Than A Conqueror by Joyce Meyer
Juvenile Picture Book
Like A Girl by Lori Degman
Thank You, Omu! by Oge Mora
Winter Reading Challenge!
Read for 5 hours total from December 20-January 4. Turn in a reading log to the library by January 4 to be eligible for prizes!
This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.