$2,500 for 114 large print books

This past Thursday Union Elks Lodge #1321 presented the Union County Carnegie Library with $2,500 the library will use to pay for the 114 large print books shown here that it recently purchased. Taking part in the ceremony were (from left to right) Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, Library Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson, Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham, his wife Mary Jane Cunningham, Library Assistant Trudie Sanders, Elks Trustee Danny Cavender, and Elks Knight Charlie Moss.

UNION — For more than 10 years Union Elks Lodge #1321 has supported the Union County Carnegie Library in its mission to serve the people of Union County and that support continued this week as the Lodge made a $2,500 donation to the library.

Lodge members and library staffers gathered Thursday morning for the check presentation ceremony that featured a display of the 114 large print books purchased by the library that the Lodge’s donation will pay for.

The donation was the most recent of a series of such donations the Lodge has made to the library since 2007 with the goal of helping the library better serve the people of Union County.

Since the donations began, the library has used the funds provided by the Elks to purchase a number of resources to help it better serve the community including privacy screens for its computers, Win Way software for resume writing, an AED, and, of course, large print books, as well as helping fund its Summer Reading Program.

Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham said that, as was the case in previous such donations, the donation presented Thursday is a Gratitude Grant the lodge obtained from the Elks National Foundation. The applications Lodge #1321 filed to get the grants states that the library relies on Elks Grants to provide its patrons with large print books. In the applications, the lodge pointed out that library patrons with vision problems especially appreciate having current titles in large print. The applications also pointed out that other patrons, including veterans, have expressed delight at the availability of large print books at the library. In addition, the applications point out that large print books are very expensive to purchase, so much so that patrons cannot afford to purchase them so the lodge’s efforts are very important to them.

Cunningham pointed out that the Elks National Foundation requires that Elks lodge contribute an average of $4.75 per member to help fund the donations they apply for. That would have enabled Lodge #1321 to apply for and receive a $2,000 grant for the library, but Cunningham said that 15 percent of the lodge’s members went beyond the minimum and donated an average of at least $10, enabling the lodge to get an extra $500 and give the library a $2,500 donation enabling it to buy more books.

Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine thanked the Elks for their continued support of the library.

“The support of the Elks has continually allowed us to serve high need populations such as seniors and those with vision impairment,” Drinkwine said. “We are incredibly thankful and contributions like the ones from the Elks is crucial to the serving of our community.”

Books

The books purchased by the library that will be paid for by the donation from the Elks are:

Elks Lodge makes donation to library

