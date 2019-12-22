$2,500 for 114 large print books

UNION — For more than 10 years Union Elks Lodge #1321 has supported the Union County Carnegie Library in its mission to serve the people of Union County and that support continued this week as the Lodge made a $2,500 donation to the library.
Lodge members and library staffers gathered Thursday morning for the check presentation ceremony that featured a display of the 114 large print books purchased by the library that the Lodge’s donation will pay for.
The donation was the most recent of a series of such donations the Lodge has made to the library since 2007 with the goal of helping the library better serve the people of Union County.
Since the donations began, the library has used the funds provided by the Elks to purchase a number of resources to help it better serve the community including privacy screens for its computers, Win Way software for resume writing, an AED, and, of course, large print books, as well as helping fund its Summer Reading Program.
Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham said that, as was the case in previous such donations, the donation presented Thursday is a Gratitude Grant the lodge obtained from the Elks National Foundation. The applications Lodge #1321 filed to get the grants states that the library relies on Elks Grants to provide its patrons with large print books. In the applications, the lodge pointed out that library patrons with vision problems especially appreciate having current titles in large print. The applications also pointed out that other patrons, including veterans, have expressed delight at the availability of large print books at the library. In addition, the applications point out that large print books are very expensive to purchase, so much so that patrons cannot afford to purchase them so the lodge’s efforts are very important to them.
Cunningham pointed out that the Elks National Foundation requires that Elks lodge contribute an average of $4.75 per member to help fund the donations they apply for. That would have enabled Lodge #1321 to apply for and receive a $2,000 grant for the library, but Cunningham said that 15 percent of the lodge’s members went beyond the minimum and donated an average of at least $10, enabling the lodge to get an extra $500 and give the library a $2,500 donation enabling it to buy more books.
Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine thanked the Elks for their continued support of the library.
“The support of the Elks has continually allowed us to serve high need populations such as seniors and those with vision impairment,” Drinkwine said. “We are incredibly thankful and contributions like the ones from the Elks is crucial to the serving of our community.”
Books
The books purchased by the library that will be paid for by the donation from the Elks are:
18th Abduction by James Patterson
19th Christmas by James Patterson
The A List by J. A. Jance
Bake Shop by Amy Clipston
Before We Were Wicked by Eric Jerome Dickey
Big Kahuna by Janet Evanovich
Black Hills: A Hunter Buchanon Novel by William W. Johnstone
Black Market by Kiki Swinson
Bloody Genius by John Sandford
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth by Rachel Maddow
Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child
Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd
California Girls by Susan Mallery
Celtic Empire by Clive Cussler
Cemetery Road by Greg Iles
Chef by James Patterson
Child’s Play by Danielle Steel
Chocolate Cream Pie Murder by Joanne Fluke
Christmas Boutique: An Elm Creek Quilts Novel by Jennifer Chiaverini
Christmas Gathering by Anne Perry
Christmas Sweets by Joanne Fluke
Circe by Madeline Miller
Connections in Death by J. D. Robb
Criss Cross by James Patterson
Deep Harbor by Fern Michaels
Deserter by Nelson DeMille
Devil’s Daughter: The Ravenels Meet the Wallflowers by Lisa Kleypas
Duke by Default by Alyssa Cole
Dutch House by Ann Patchett
Faith: A Journey for All by Jimmy Carter
Fall of Gondolin by J. R. R. Tolkien
Fall of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate by Tom Brokaw
Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward by Valerie Jarrett
First Wave: The D-Day Warriors Who Led the Way to Victory in World War II by Alex Kershaw
Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History by Keith O’Brien
Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
God Is with You Every Day by Max Lucado
Golden Hour by Beatriz Williams
Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King
Guardians by John Grisham
Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years by Julie Andrews
I Do Love You Still by Mary B. Morrison
Inside Out: A Memoir by Demi Moore
Institute by Stephen King
Just Show Up: And Other Enduring Values from Baseball’s Iron Man by Cal Ripken Jr.
Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry by Mary Higgins Clark
Kremlin Strike by Dale Brown
Let It Snow by Nancy Thayer
Lethal Agent: A Mitch Rapp Novel by Kyle Mills by Vince Flynn
Leverage in Death by J. D. Robb
Lost and Found by Danielle Steel
Marrying My Cowboy by Diana Palmer
Me by Elton John
Merriam-Webster Concise Dictionary
Merriam-Webster’s Crossword Puzzle Dictionary
Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci
Miss Julia Takes the Wheel by Ann B. Ross
A Mrs. Miracle Christmas by Debbie Macomber
Mueller Report: Large Print Edition by Robert Mueller
Murder Is Announced: A Miss Marple Mystery by Agatha Christie
My Life as a Rat by Joyce Carol Oates
My Love Story by Tina Turner
Neon Prey by John Sandford
Never Game by Jeffery Deaver
Never Tell by Lisa Gardner
New Girl by Daniel Silva
Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
Night Fire by Michael Connelly
On Democracy by E. B. White
One Good Deed by David Baldacci
Peacock Emporium by Jojo Moyes
The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
Prince on Paper by Alyssa Cole
Puddin’ by Murphy, Julie
Queen Bee by Dorothea Benton Frank
Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
Resistance Women by Jennifer Chiaverini
Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company by Robert Iger
River by Peter Heller
Run Away by Harlan Coben
The Second-Worst Restaurant in France: A Paul Stuart Novel (2) by Alexander McCall Smith
Silhouette Girl by V. C. Andrews
Smokescreen by Iris Johansen
Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline
Spy by Danielle Steel
Stealth by Stuart Woods
Such a Perfect Wife by Kate White
Summer of ‘69 by Elin Hilderbrand
Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews
Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell
Testaments: The Sequel to the Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Time of Love and Tartan: A 44 Scotland Street Series by Alexander McCall Smith
Tinderbox by Beverly Lewis
Tom Clancy Code of Honor (A Jack Ryan Novel) by Marc Cameron
Tom Clancy Enemy Contact by Mike Maden
Torture of the Mountain Man by William W. Johnstone
Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie by Carly Simon
Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich
Two Weeks by Karen Kingsbury
The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After by Julie Yip-Williams
Victory Garden by Rhys Bowen
Water Dancer (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Wedding Guest: An Alex Delaware Novel by Jonathan Kellerman
What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand
When You Are Near by Tracie Peterson
Wherever You Go by Tracie Peterson
Whiskers in the Dark by Rita Mae Brown
Wild Card by Stuart Woods
Window on the Bay by Debbie Macomber
Wolf Pack by C. J. Box
Yankee Widow by Linda Lael Miller
You Are Worth It: Building a Life Worth Fighting For by Kyle Carpenter
Your Battles Belong to the Lord: Know Your Enemy and Be More than a Conqueror by Joyce Meyer
