The struggles of Christmas

Do you ever wonder how your difficult situation could be a part of God’s plan? When we read of how the government forced Mary and Joseph to make a long trip to pay taxes while she was about to give birth, then, they couldn’t even find a place to stay, It seems like insult added to injury. Even though we know that the angel had told them not to fear and all of this was God’s plan, we also have to remember that our view of these events are in hindsight and we can become guilty of thinking it should have been easy for them since they had received word from the Lord. Still, I can’t imagine living through this in real time, waiting day by day and not knowing what would happen or what people would think.

Luke 2: “And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. 2 (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) 3 And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city. 4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:) 5 To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child. 6 And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. 7 And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”

We are aware that prophecy foretold Jesus would be born in Bethlehem and since his parents didn’t live there, God already knew what the government would be doing at this point in time and thus made the prophecy correct. We see all the events unfold just the way they were spoken and we can see God’s hand in each event. The purpose of taking time to consider how Mary and Joseph must have felt is so we can be made aware of God’s hand in our lives today even when it doesn’t look like it. We too, have the Word for instruction in our daily living, and just like Mary and Joseph, we should trust in what God has told us.

It is not always easy following the Lord’s will and as we see from this story the world will work against you, but God will always be with you and bring you through. Be encouraged today that God is in control of every event and even knows each step the government will take — there are no surprises for God. Stand firm in your faith and be reminded that God is working things out and has a perfect plan if we just listen and follow.

I pray, “Father, thank you for sending Jesus into this world to bring light and peace. Strengthen me to keep the faith during trying times just as Mary and Joseph faced struggles from many directions. You are in control which means I don’t have to be — help me trust, follow, and be a witness for you in all I do. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

