Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter thanks those who helped make the Lockhart Christmas Parade a success and also thanks those who put up the Memorial Angels and fixed the bulbs on the town’s light poles, and those who helped with the gift bags for seniors. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter thanks those who helped make the Lockhart Christmas Parade a success and also thanks those who put up the Memorial Angels and fixed the bulbs on the town’s light poles, and those who helped with the gift bags for seniors.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Lockhart Christmas Parade. I’ve had so many wonderful comments on our parade. We had more floats than usual and even a couple of golf carts. We even had quite a few trucks advertising their business, in between the floats. I hope you all join us next year. Which should be on the first Sunday in December. I haven’t checked the calendar to make sure we don’t mess up Buffalo’s parade. The older classic cars didn’t make it, but we had four gorgeous classic cars.

Winners

Elaine’s Dance Studios won Best Theme, Lockhart’s Church of God won Attractive, and the Parris Family won Original. Ronnie Thomason’s family and friends won for the Best Decorated Golf Cart. We had some really cute trophies.

Thank You

I want to thank Dale Inman’s team of Lockhart Firemen who helped change bulbs and fixed the lights that are on our light poles that shine at night. They also put up the Memorial Angels.

Memorial Angels

Which reminds me that they told me that if you haven’t paid for your Angel this year they won’t be put up next year. It’s really not fair to the ones that pay for the upkeep, and keeping them safe from year to year. You may send your $10 to P.O. Box 250 Lockhart, SC 29364. Or come by my shop at 411 Lockhart Drive or Town Hall at 118 Mill Street. If you want a new one made we need to know far in advance so we can make it. It cost $20 the first time.

Gifts For The Seniors

Thanks to those who helped me with the Christmas gifts for the seniors. It’s never too late to give. The Hospice group I always use makes gift bags to take to the Nursing Homes and Retirement Apartments. They also get gifts for children. I used to have tons of gifts but it gets smaller each year, but I am so grateful for my friends that always are there for my projects.

Not Ready

I have not bought the first gift or decorated for Christmas. I just don’t know what the dog would like to chew up. But I’ve found out that I’m not alone in being the last to do anything for the holidays.

Years ago the kids and I went into the woods and cut this big tree, floor to ceiling. Put all our memory ornaments on it. In the middle of the night we heard a crash, and our cat apparently decided to climb it and knocked it to the floor. Well we had to cut the broken part off.

Long story short — this tree was cut so many times that it could have been a table top when we were through.

Have a Merry Christmas and enjoy your family, and now this is short, but I really have to say good night, my computer is shutting down. Call me at 1-864-545-6652.

