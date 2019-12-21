Thank God for being with you on life’s journey

Charles Warner | The Union Times Presents are a big part of Christmas, but they are not the most important part. We shop for gifts for our loved ones to make them happy on Christmas Day when we are gathered together as a family to create more memories of happy times spent with one another. As wonderful as it is to exchange presents on Christmas we must never forget that Christmas is not about material presents, but about the presence of Jesus Christ in our lives. Christmas is His birthday, the day that set in motion His earthly life, the life that changed everything forever. In the midst of all the presents we give one to another, to family and friends and even to strangers in need, let us not forget the true meaning of Christmas and the most precious present of all that was given to all who will accept it that first Christmas Day so long ago. May Christ be present in all of our lives, not just on Christmas Day, but on all the days of the year and all the days of earthly lives and then our eternal lives. Charles Warner | The Union Times Presents are a big part of Christmas, but they are not the most important part. We shop for gifts for our loved ones to make them happy on Christmas Day when we are gathered together as a family to create more memories of happy times spent with one another. As wonderful as it is to exchange presents on Christmas we must never forget that Christmas is not about material presents, but about the presence of Jesus Christ in our lives. Christmas is His birthday, the day that set in motion His earthly life, the life that changed everything forever. In the midst of all the presents we give one to another, to family and friends and even to strangers in need, let us not forget the true meaning of Christmas and the most precious present of all that was given to all who will accept it that first Christmas Day so long ago. May Christ be present in all of our lives, not just on Christmas Day, but on all the days of the year and all the days of earthly lives and then our eternal lives.

Read Psalm 86:1-13

Teach me to do your will, for you are my God. Let your good spirit lead me on a level path.

— Psalm 143:10 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for being with us on our journey and for the promise of a home with you in heaven when this life is over. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Because Jesus is with me, I never have to travel alone.