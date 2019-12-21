Paying up to 99 cents a month

UNION — If you want help with your heating bills in the winter and your cooling bills in the summer from the City of Union you’re going to to have to contribute up to 99 cents a month year-round to help pay for that assistance.

At its December meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by finance Director Laura Hembree that Community Change Funds be released to qualified City of Union utility customers.

In her presentation to council, Hembree pointed out that the city “has been involved in a Heating and Cooling Assistance Program since 2011. The program generated from the original Community Change Program from 1993. Heating assistance (Electric and Gas) runs from November 1 through April 30 and cooling assistance runs May 1 through October 31. Each City of Union customer who qualifies can receive $50 per season. No customer is to receive more than $100 per year.”

The Community Change Program is a voluntary one that City of Union utility customers can choose to participate in if they so desire. Under the program, the monthly utility bills of participating utility customers will be rounded off to the next dollar. This means that participating utility customers could pay up to an additional 99 cents a month in support of the program.

Hembree pointed out that in fiscal year 2019, the Community Change Program generated $19,485.97 and assisted 446 customers in the amount of $43,157.90. She said that “in keeping with the guidelines already in place, the program will continue on the availability of funds,” adding that “customers are required to participate in the Community Change Program to quality for the assistance.”

The guidelines for the program states that, effective October 1 of this year (2019):

• A customer must participate in the Community Change Program in order to receive assistance.

• A customer must participate in the program for at least six (6) months before receiving assistance.

• Assistance vouchers are payable two (2) times per year, once in the cooling season and once in the heating season. The cooling season runs from May 1 through October 1, and the heating season runs from November 1 through April 30.

• A customer can receive no more than $50 per voucher.

• Vouchers are approved and issued by the Salvation Army of Union and Carolina Community Actions of Union. These vouchers are issued to qualified customers using their organizations’ respective approval guidelines.

• If a customer discontinues his/her participation in the Community Change Program and then chooses to participate again at a later date, the 6-month probationary period begins again and the customer cannot receive assistance for six (6) months.

• Each organization (Salvation Army and Carolina Community Action) may issue only twenty-five (25) vouchers per calendar month. The maximum dollar amount for twenty-five vouchers totals $1,250. The City of Union reserves the right to adjust these terms, dependent upon availability of funds.

• The Community Change Program operates only as funds are available. The City of Union reserves the right to discontinue the issuance of assistance vouchers if Community Change funds are low or depleted. Vouchers will be allowed to be issued again at the direction of the City of Union when it is determined that enough funds are available.

Hembree said that the Salvation Army and Carolina Community Action “have been notified of the program and are requested to respond to the City by letter of their willingness to qualify applicants for the assistance as appropriated.”

Appointments

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by Business License Coordinator Kathy Teague that two vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals and three vacancies on the Building Appeals Board be filled, in both cases for expired terms.

Teague pointed out that the Board of Zoning Appeals works closely with the City of Union Planning Department, hearing and making decisions dealing with the City of Union Zoning Ordinance Regulations. She said that the Building Appeals Board also works closely with the City of Union Planning Department, hearing and making decisions dealing with the City of Union Code of Ordinances and International Building Codes.

Members of both boards are appointed by Council and Teague pointed out that applicants for the vacant seats “were solicited by public record in the local newspaper November 18, 2019.” Her presentation also included letters from five applicants — two for Board of Zoning Appeals and three for Building Appeals Board — requesting appointment by council to the open seats on the respective boards.

Following Teague’s presentation, council voted to reappoint Neil Valentine and Quandra Jeter to the Board of Zoning Appeals. In their application letters, Valentine and Jeter both stated that they have already served several terms on the board and would like to serve another term on it. Valentine and Jeter will both serve three-year terms which will expire December 1, 2022.

Council then voted to reappoint Dennis Langley, Tradd Bruce, and Jackie Earls to the Building Appeals Board. In their application letters, Langley, Bruce, and Earls all stated that they have already served several terms on the board and would like to serve another term on it. Langley, Bruce, and Earls will all serve four-year terms which will expire December 31, 2023.

To qualify for heating & cooling assistance

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

