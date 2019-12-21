The final Christmas parades of 2019

Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the riders on the Roche’s Pharmacy float in the Whitmire Christmas Parade throws out a piece of candy during the Whitmire Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. A mainstay of the Whitmire business community, Roche’s was one of a number of organizations to take part in the parade which made its way down Main Street rewarding those lining the street with best Christmas wishes and candy. Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the riders on the Roche’s Pharmacy float in the Whitmire Christmas Parade throws out a piece of candy during the Whitmire Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. A mainstay of the Whitmire business community, Roche’s was one of a number of organizations to take part in the parade which made its way down Main Street rewarding those lining the street with best Christmas wishes and candy. UNION COUNTY — All good things must come to an end and that includes Christmas Parade Season in the Union County area for 2019.

Both the Whitmire Christmas Parade and Carlisle Christmas Parade were held last Saturday afternoon (December 14) and were, respectively, the fifth and sixth Christmas parades held in and around Union County.

December 1 was the start of the Christmas Parade Season with, as is the case each year, the Buffalo Christmas Parade was the first of the local Christmas parades to be held. The following weekend saw the Union Christmas Parade held Friday evening, the Jonesville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon, and the Lockhart Christmas Parade held Sunday afternoon. This past Saturday it was Whitmire’s turn and then Carlisle’s turn and when they were done so was the Christmas Parade Season in Union County for this year.

Each parade had its differences and similarities, with members of organizations, clubs, businesses, and churches of the respective communities riding floats or other vehicles, many of them tossing out candy and wishes of a Merry Christmas to the onlookers who lined the streets. There was live music courtesy of school marching bands and recorded must played by some of the other participants in the parades. Some of the parades featured antique cars and all feature fire trucks and other emergency vehicles that always make up an integral part of any parade including Christmas ones. While Santa Claus was the special guest at all the parades, each parade also came with reminders, courtesy of the churches that participated in them, that the birth of Jesus Christ and all that has meant for the human race over the past 2,000 years is the real reason for the season.

Like their predecessors, the Carlisle and Whitmire Christmas parades were family-friendly holiday cheer which the Town of Carlisle carried a bit further by holding an after parade reception in the Carlisle Town Hall. Refreshments were served and Santa stuck around to visit with the children present, pose for pictures together, hear their Christmas wishes, and give each and every one of them a gift.

Yes, the Christmas parades are done for this year, but the 2019 Christmas season continues and will not come to its conclusion until Christmas Day when all the good little girls and boys in Union County and around the world will find under their family Christmas trees what Santa has left them. It will be a day of families opening presents and sharing a no doubt lavish and tasty Christmas dinner together surrounded by the decorations that adorn their homes and listening to Christmas music.

Even as we do these things, however, let us not forget to give thanks to the one without whom there would be no Christmas and so much more that makes the world a more beautiful, humane, and loving place. Christmas began with a birth and so it is only right that as we celebrate the anniversary of that birth, that we give thanks for that birth and all that He who was born that day, Jesus Christ, has done — and continues to do — for all who remember the true meaning of Christmas and live it every day of the year.

Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday Jesus.

Charles Warner | The Union Times One of the riders on the Roche's Pharmacy float in the Whitmire Christmas Parade throws out a piece of candy during the Whitmire Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. A mainstay of the Whitmire business community, Roche's was one of a number of organizations to take part in the parade which made its way down Main Street rewarding those lining the street with best Christmas wishes and candy. Charles Warner | The Union Times Carlisle Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Mary Hooker reaches into her bag to pull out more candy to throw to those attending the parade Saturday afternoon. Hooker is Director of Work Based Services for the Union County School District and previously was a Business Education teacher at Union County High School. She began her career in Union County at Adult Education and brought its GED and pre-GED programs to several satellite locations around the county including the Carlisle Town Hall. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dressed in white on a float draped in white and with many of them wearing halos and a cross as their float's main decoration, these members of Pineridge Baptist Church remind everyone of the true reason for the Christmas season during the Whitmire Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Isaiah Clowney, 4, was one of a number of children who got to visit with Santa Claus at the Carlisle Town Hall Saturday afternoon. As in years past, Santa was the guest of honor at the Carisle Christmas Parade, taking a break from his busy schedule at the North Pole to make an early visit to the town and wish everyone a Merry Christmas. As is also a tradition with the parade, Santa stayed afterwards to meet with the children in attendance, hear their Christmas wishes, and present them with a present. Charles Warner | The Union Times With Old Glory leading the way followed by the POW-MIA flag, the Palmetto Flag, and the flags of the Armed Forces of the United States of America, these motorcyclists helped lead off the Whitmire Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon down Main Street in the Town of Whitmire. The Whitmire Christmas Parade was one of two Christmas parades held Saturday and the next to last to held in the Union County area for this Christmas season. Charles Warner | The Union Times The riders on the James Chapel Baptist Church float wish everyone attending the Carlisle Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon a Merry Christmas. The Carlisle Christmas Parade was the second of two Christmas parades held this past Saturday and the sixth and final one to be held in the Union County area for this Christmas season. Like the other five parades held in the first half of December, the parade was an afternoon for family-friendly fun that epitomizes so much of what is wonderful about Christmas. The Carlisle Christmas Parade was the second of two Christmas parades held this past Saturday and the sixth and final one to be held in the Union County area for this Christmas season. Like the other five parades held in the first half of December, the parade was an afternoon for family-friendly fun that epitomizes so much of what is wonderful about Christmas. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_20191214_141454.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The riders on the James Chapel Baptist Church float wish everyone attending the Carlisle Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon a Merry Christmas. The Carlisle Christmas Parade was the second of two Christmas parades held this past Saturday and the sixth and final one to be held in the Union County area for this Christmas season. Like the other five parades held in the first half of December, the parade was an afternoon for family-friendly fun that epitomizes so much of what is wonderful about Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times Santa Claus came to town Saturday afternoon to do his part in the Carlisle Christmas Parade. The Jolly Old Elf rode in his usual guest of honor position through the streets of Carlisle and then went to the Carlisle Town Hall where he visited with the children in attendance, heard their Christmas wishes, and gave them each a present. Then, it was back to the North Pole, but don't worry, he'll be back, only it will be at night and he'll expect all the good little girls and boys to be fast asleep as he brings them toys and presents. The Jolly Old Elf rode in his usual guest of honor position through the streets of Carlisle and then went to the Carlisle Town Hall where he visited with the children in attendance, heard their Christmas wishes, and gave them each a present. Then, it was back to the North Pole, but don’t worry, he’ll be back, only it will be at night and he’ll expect all the good little girls and boys to be fast asleep as he brings them toys and presents.

Whitmire and Carlisle celebrate the season

