Wilbur Smith, President of the Union County Beekeepers Association, awarded Cleveland and Betty Jackson the Union County Beekeepers of the Year plaque during the Christmas dinner on December 3, 2019. The Union County Beekeepers Association will hold its first meeting of 2020 on January 7 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension. Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. David Weir of Palmetto Bee will speak about spring build up. Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

“A Journey To Bethlehem”

Please join the Corinth Baptist Church Mixed Choir along with Guest Singers from Union area churches for “A Journey To Bethlehem! An Evening Christmas Cantata.”

The sanctuary will be filled with music and narration as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The cantata will be held at Corinth Baptist Church, 302 North Herndon Street, Union, on Sunday, December 22, at 5:30 p.m.

The community is invited.

Potters Storehouse Closed

The Potters Storehouse

will be closed December 23-27 and reopen December 30.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Foster Chapel Baptist Church, and Corinth Baptist Church will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

The location of the service will be Gethsemane Missionary Church, 190 Beech Street, Center Pacolet.

The public is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

January At The UCAC

CHUC Exhibit — UCAC will honor the talents of the students of the Christian Homeschoolers of Union County. Kindergarten-12th Grade will flood our walls with their artwork of various mediums and styles. Join us as we celebrate these students and their amazing talent.

Reception: January 9, 2020 6-7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us January 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

Now is the time to join UCAC! Members receive discounts on classes, events, and camps! Already a member? Renew your membership today!

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

