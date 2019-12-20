What does Christmas mean to you? When you see Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, and the shepherds on display in yards and on tables inside of homes and churches, why is this so important. What is it really depicting? What is the nature of this Christ child and how can He help me today? Matthew 1:22-23 states, “Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, 23 Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.” What is the meaning of calling Him “God with us” and is it still relevant today?

While Jesus would grow up to become the ultimate sacrifice for our sin at Calvary, there is more to Christianity than forgiveness — we enter into a relationship. We were designed to commune with God and there is no other relationship that can fill this void. God created Adam and He would visit with him, but once sin entered the picture, Adam and Eve were forced to leave Eden and became separated from God. Life was completely different as they experienced work, pain, and the process of sacrificing for atonement. When Jesus came to earth, He was not only “God with us” for the time He walked on earth, but His purpose was fulfilled when He defeated death and ascended up to heaven. Through God’s perfect plan, the Holy Spirit can now actually live inside of us, guide us, deliver us, and empower us! God is always with us!

On my own, I constantly struggle, feel defeated, and fail to live a life that is pleasing to the Lord. But with Christ in me, I can overcome, receive forgiveness, and produce fruit of the Spirit that now resides in me. Jesus Christ is so much more than a baby in a manger. He is our Creator, come to earth, to be the absolute atonement needed for reconciliation, and we can now experience communion with Him every moment of every day!

Don’t let the stress of the holidays and the heaviness of this world burden you down, but be encouraged that our Savior is just as alive and present today as ever before. We can still come to Him. He can still bring you peace. You are loved just as much today as ever before. No matter what we’ve done, or how bad we think we’ve messed up, God is still with us because of Jesus Christ! We have a responsibility just as the shepherds did to go and tell this great news!

I pray, “Father, thank you for sending Jesus. I confess that it is difficult to fully wrap my mind around You leaving the splendor of heaven to come down to this sinful earth and live and die as a man, rejected by those You created, so that we could be saved from our own sin. Let me take this good news into a dark and struggling world. Use me to spread Your joy, love and peace to all those who are suffering. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

