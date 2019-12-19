Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union’s Dr. Allan Charles will teach his “History of South Carolina since 1865” beginning Tuesday, January 14, in the Central Building, Room 208, at 2:30 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union’s Dr. Allan Charles will teach his “History of South Carolina since 1865” beginning Tuesday, January 14, in the Central Building, Room 208, at 2:30 p.m.

UNION COUNTY — Dr. Allan D. Charles of USC Union will be offering in the upcoming spring semester his course in “History of South Carolina since 1865,” HIST 410. He has not offered this course for three years, and it may be another three years before it comes around again.

Registration is currently going on, and the first class in this course will be on Tuesday, January 14, in Central Building, Room 208, at 2:30 p.m. The class will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30-3-45 p.m.

Residents of South Carolina over the age of 60 do not have to pay tuition for any courses at state-sponsored institutions of higher education (although there may be an application fee).

To be taught beginning in January at USC Union

This story courtesy of Dr. Allan D. Charles of USC Union.

