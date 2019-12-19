Nominations now being accepted

UNION COUNTY — The nomination period for Gifted/Talented Arts Classes for 2020-2021 academic year at UCHS has opened. Students may be nominated by teachers, parents or friends. Students may also nominate themselves. Nomination forms will be sent home with each student in grades 8-11.
The nomination form must be turned in to the designated contact listed on the form no later than 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020.
The following are school contacts if you need additional information.
Union County High School
Drama — Mr. Lawson
Visual Arts — Mrs. Black
Music — Mr. Mancine
Sims Middle School
Drama — Mr. Tyler
Visual Arts — Ms. McKnight
Music — Mr. Tyler
Jonesville Elementary/Middle School
Drama — Ms. Weathers/Ms. Ketterman
Visual Arts — Mrs. Ketterman
Music — Ms. Weathers
This arts screening is a four-step process which includes nomination, arts teacher screening, school audition and final district audition. School screenings will take place during the week of January 20-24, 2020. Students qualifying at the school level will be notified of the district audition date and time.
The GT Arts Program begins at the high school level for rising 9th graders-12th grade students. Programs offered at Union County High School are: GT Music, GT Art and GT Drama
This story courtesy of Elizabeth Ireton, Instructional Coach & Transition Coordinator, Gifted and Talented Coordinator, Office of Special Services, Union County Schools.