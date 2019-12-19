Nominations now being accepted

UNION COUNTY — The nomination period for Gifted/Talented Arts Classes for 2020-2021 academic year at UCHS has opened. Students may be nominated by teachers, parents or friends. Students may also nominate themselves. Nomination forms will be sent home with each student in grades 8-11.

The nomination form must be turned in to the designated contact listed on the form no later than 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020.

The following are school contacts if you need additional information.

Union County High School

Drama — Mr. Lawson

Visual Arts — Mrs. Black

Music — Mr. Mancine

Sims Middle School

Drama — Mr. Tyler

Visual Arts — Ms. McKnight

Music — Mr. Tyler

Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Drama — Ms. Weathers/Ms. Ketterman

Visual Arts — Mrs. Ketterman

Music — Ms. Weathers

This arts screening is a four-step process which includes nomination, arts teacher screening, school audition and final district audition. School screenings will take place during the week of January 20-24, 2020. Students qualifying at the school level will be notified of the district audition date and time.

The GT Arts Program begins at the high school level for rising 9th graders-12th grade students. Programs offered at Union County High School are: GT Music, GT Art and GT Drama

For UCHS Gifted/Talented Arts Classes

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Elizabeth Ireton, Instructional Coach & Transition Coordinator, Gifted and Talented Coordinator, Office of Special Services, Union County Schools.

