Fall 2019 President’s & Dean’s lists

SPARTANBURG — Dr. Mark Gibbs, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, is pleased to announce the students included on the President’s List and Dean’s List for grades earned during the fall 2019 academic semester. President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

President’s List

• Noah Ellis Moore of Enoree

• Katherine Elizabeth Wiggins of Pauline

Dean’s List

• Hannah Kayleigh-jean Bennett of Jonesville

• Jakerrion Djon Teamer of Pauline

• Charlie Trent Thompson of Union

