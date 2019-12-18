God is the light amid the darkness of life

Charles Warner | The Union Times 14 And we have seen and do testify that the Father sent the Son to be the Saviour of the world. 15 Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him, and he in God. 16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him. — 1 John 4:14-16 (KJV) God sent His Son Jesus Christ to save us from our sins. It’s a very simple statement with a very straightforward meaning, but one that is all too often forgotten, ignored, and overlooked or, at best, mentioned only in passing, even at this time of the year when we celebrate Christ’s birth. Yet the truth is that this is why Jesus was born more than 2,000 years ago, why everything recorded about His earthly life in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John took place, why the prophets of the Old Testament spoke of a servant, of a messiah sent from God to bring not only His chosen people but all the peoples of the world back to Him. It was why the Holy Spirit descended upon the day of Pentecost, why the disciples and apostles preached the good news of salvation through Christ in the New Testament, and it was why countless millions have since been rescued from sin and (eternal) separation from God. Christ was born to save us from our sins, that child in the manger becoming the man who would be crucified as a living sacrifice, His shed blood cleansing us so that we can be born anew in Him. That is what the Christmas story —and all that proceeded it and all that followed it as recorded in The Bible — is all about and we should remember is the true meaning of Christmas. Merry Christmas and thank God for giving us the first and most precious Christmas gift of all to all who will accept it and let He who is that gift, change their lives and eternities.

Read John 1:1-14

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

— John 1:5 (NIV)

PRAYER: God of light and love, help us to sense your nearness in these days. Be for us a light in the darkness of our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Christ’s light dispels the darkness in my life.

Charles Warner | The Union Times 14 And we have seen and do testify that the Father sent the Son to be the Saviour of the world. 15 Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him, and he in God. 16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him. — 1 John 4:14-16 (KJV) God sent His Son Jesus Christ to save us from our sins. It’s a very simple statement with a very straightforward meaning, but one that is all too often forgotten, ignored, and overlooked or, at best, mentioned only in passing, even at this time of the year when we celebrate Christ’s birth. Yet the truth is that this is why Jesus was born more than 2,000 years ago, why everything recorded about His earthly life in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John took place, why the prophets of the Old Testament spoke of a servant, of a messiah sent from God to bring not only His chosen people but all the peoples of the world back to Him. It was why the Holy Spirit descended upon the day of Pentecost, why the disciples and apostles preached the good news of salvation through Christ in the New Testament, and it was why countless millions have since been rescued from sin and (eternal) separation from God. Christ was born to save us from our sins, that child in the manger becoming the man who would be crucified as a living sacrifice, His shed blood cleansing us so that we can be born anew in Him. That is what the Christmas story —and all that proceeded it and all that followed it as recorded in The Bible — is all about and we should remember is the true meaning of Christmas. Merry Christmas and thank God for giving us the first and most precious Christmas gift of all to all who will accept it and let He who is that gift, change their lives and eternities.