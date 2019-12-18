Wells named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams presents Mrs. Allie Wells with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s December Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams presents Mrs. Allie Wells with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s December Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Allie Wells has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s December Teacher of the Month. This month’s focus trait was reflective.

It was said by her colleagues that “Every day after school, she takes the opportunity to reflect on her lessons of the day. She talks about what her students accomplished and how she can better serve their needs. She plans for how to reach each one and uses a variety of modalities to do so. She often discusses the strengths and weaknesses of her students and her ideas for how she can build upon those strengths to meet their needs. Mrs. Wells is always involved in professional development and uses those opportunities to improve her teaching. Mrs. Wells exemplifies reflection.”

Mrs. Wells is currently in her ninth year of teaching and her sixth year at FPES. She teaches fourth grade. She is a graduate of Limestone College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a graduate of Converse College with a Master’s Degree in Administration. Mrs. Wells was a part of the Union County Schools LEAD Initiative during the 2018-2019 school year. She also serves on several FPES committees

Mrs. Wells is married to Heath Wells. They have an eight year old daughter, Kyleigh and a four year old son, Harper. Her family is her biggest support system. Her hobbies include making every moment count for joy. Mrs. Wells and her family are devoted members of Welcome Baptist Church.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Wells says, “being blessed daily with an opportunity to witness all types of learning.” Mrs. Wells loves the quote, “In learning you will teach, and in teaching you will learn.” by Phil Collins.

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its December Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Allie Wells.

