MONARCH — Christmas is a time for families to be together, but for many of those serving in the Armed Forces of the United States of America this is not always possible as they are deployed around the world and cannot be home for the holidays.

In recognition of the sacrifices these men and women are making on behalf of the United States of America and to honor them for giving of themselves in the service of their country and remind them they are not forgotten by those who they are protecting, the students and faculty at one local school are sending a very special Christmas gift to some of those service men and women.

Monarch Elementary School announced that this year, its students and faculty “are focusing on character traits of good citizens. Each month, the school has a different character trait that they learn about. At the end of the month, each teacher chooses a student from their classroom whom they believe represents the character trait of the month. November’s character trait is productivity.”

The press release issued by the school states that “as part of a November service project, MES students recently made cards and a banner to send to local soldiers while they are overseas. The banner was made in art class by various grade levels.”

It states that the students did this because they “want our local soldiers to know they are appreciated and respected.”

Christmas is in so many ways the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be a difficult time of the year, especially for those who are a long way from home doing the difficult, but all too necessary job of serving their country, a job that can and often does place them in harm’s way. What can make that job even more difficult is if they feel they are forgotten and unappreciated, then Christmas can indeed be not such a wonderful time of the year for those who are far from home and risking so much for the country they love.

Fortunately, this will not be the case for those Union County residents who this Christmas are far from home in service of this great nation thanks to those precious children at Monarch Elementary School who have used their skill and creativity to fashion for those service men and women a reminder that they are remembered, respected, and appreciated for all they do for their country.

Merry Christmas to those students who are blessing the lives of our service men and women and a very special Merry Christmas to those men and women who bless this country by giving of themselves in its service.

Also, let us all make this Christmas wish or, more accurately perhaps, this Christmas prayer that one day there will indeed be peace on earth and good will to all so that all of America’s sons and daughters will be home for Christmas with their families.

Students make cards, banner for soldiers

By Charles Warner [email protected]

