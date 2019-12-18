Field trip requests approved

UNION COUNTY — Three field trip requests and a personnel appointment were approved by the Union County Board of School Trustees in its final meeting of 2019 on Monday, December 9.
Field Trips
Trustees voted unanimously to approve the following filed trips:
• For the Sims Middle School 8th grade to attend the Southern Star Musical Festival at Six Flags Over Georgia March 27-28.
• For the Sims Middle School 6th grade to travel to Fort Fisher and the NC Aquarium in Wilmington, NC April 16-17.
• For the Sims Middle School 7th grade to travel to Wonder Works, Ripley’s America, and Alcatraz Museum in Pigeon Forge March 26-27.
Personnel Report
The board also voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Alisha Sims as a custodian at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.
