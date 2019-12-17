Chief’s Award 2019 Firefighter

Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighter Les Gibson was presented with the Union Public Safety Department’s Chief’s Award during the department’s Christmas party on Tuesday, December 3. Presenting him with the Chief’s Award is Union Public Safety Director Sam White. Gibson was one of a number of Public Safety personnel, both professional and volunteer, recognized by the department during the Christmas party. Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighter Les Gibson was presented with the Union Public Safety Department’s Chief’s Award during the department’s Christmas party on Tuesday, December 3. Presenting him with the Chief’s Award is Union Public Safety Director Sam White. Gibson was one of a number of Public Safety personnel, both professional and volunteer, recognized by the department during the Christmas party.

Donations Being Accepted

The Potters Storehouse is accepting donations of non-perishable food items and new and slightly used toys through Wednesday, December 18.

Persons who want to make donations to the food ministry may do so at The Potters Storehouse at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, which is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

For more information about The Potters Storehouse, call Minister Della at 864-466-5675 and leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Christmas Program For Military Families

We should always remember, honor, celebrate, and support the members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America as they defend our country and our freedoms, but in doing so we should not forget to do the same for their spouses, children, and parents who in their own way also give of themselves in service to this great nation and its freedoms.

One group that hasn’t forgotten the loved ones of our service men and women is the Union Civitan Club which will be holding a special Christmas program for those families.

A flyer announcing the program invites the “spouses, children, and parents to join us as we recognize and express our appreciation to you and your deployed soldier for the sacrifice in defense of this nation.”

The Christmas program of recognition of the families of Union County’s service men and women will be held Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. There will be music, a meal will be served, and a special gift from the Civitans will be given to those service men and women’s spouses, children, and parents in attendance.

Persons planning to attend are asked to “please leave a picture of your soldier” at The Union Times, 201 North Herndon Street, Union or mail to the Civitan Club, P.O. Box 1190, Union, SC 29379 with your RSVP of who will be coming.

“A Journey To Bethlehem”

Please join the Corinth Baptist Church Mixed Choir along with Guest Singers from Union area churches for “A Journey To Bethlehem! An Evening Christmas Cantata.”

The sanctuary will be filled with music and narration as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The cantata will be held at Corinth Baptist Church, 302 North Herndon Street, Union, on Sunday, December 22, at 5:30 p.m.

The community is invited.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

December At The UCAC

• Local Artists Showcase

Are you looking for the perfect gift? UCAC can help! Our gallery is filled with work from 15 different artists & artisans from Union County. We offer quilts, candles, woodwork, ornaments, book art, baby items, wreaths and so much more!

• Toddler Time

All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, December 20 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

For more information about this month’s activities at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery call 864-429-2817 or email www.ucacarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/Union Arts.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, January 7, at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

David Weir of Palmetto Bee will speak about spring build up.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighter Les Gibson was presented with the Union Public Safety Department’s Chief’s Award during the department’s Christmas party on Tuesday, December 3. Presenting him with the Chief’s Award is Union Public Safety Director Sam White. Gibson was one of a number of Public Safety personnel, both professional and volunteer, recognized by the department during the Christmas party. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_20191203_191127.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighter Les Gibson was presented with the Union Public Safety Department’s Chief’s Award during the department’s Christmas party on Tuesday, December 3. Presenting him with the Chief’s Award is Union Public Safety Director Sam White. Gibson was one of a number of Public Safety personnel, both professional and volunteer, recognized by the department during the Christmas party.