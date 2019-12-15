Recognizing 50 years of service

Charles Warner | The Union Times This year is the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Southside Fire Department which celebrated that milestone in May by honoring the three of its founding members who are still active in the department. Fire Chief Mike Lancaster (far right) presented firefighters Dudley Adams (left), Buford Brown (center), and Roger Bailey (right) with plaques honoring them for their 50 years of service in the department. This past Tuesday, the department’s 50 years of service was recognized by Union County Council which approved a resolution urging the public to celebrate and congratulate the department for achieving that milestone. Charles Warner | The Union Times This year is the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Southside Fire Department which celebrated that milestone in May by honoring the three of its founding members who are still active in the department. Fire Chief Mike Lancaster (far right) presented firefighters Dudley Adams (left), Buford Brown (center), and Roger Bailey (right) with plaques honoring them for their 50 years of service in the department. This past Tuesday, the department’s 50 years of service was recognized by Union County Council which approved a resolution urging the public to celebrate and congratulate the department for achieving that milestone.

UNION COUNTY — Fifty years is a long time for an organization and the people who make it up to serve their community and when such an organization and the generations that have been a part of it reach that 50-year milestone it is a cause for celebration.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Southside Fire Department which has provided firefighting services to the people of the Southside Fire District — and other fire districts — for the past 50 years and continues to do so. Those 50 years of service and the department and the volunteer firefighters who have provided that service were honored this week by Union County Council.

During its December meeting Tuesday evening, council voted unanimously to approve the following resolution recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Southside Fire District.

WHEREAS, in 1969 a meeting was held at Roper Chevrolet to get the public’s opinion for the organization of a fire district for the south side area of Union County resulting in the creation of the Southside Fire District; and

WHEREAS, in 1972 Buford Brown donated the land for a firehouse and in 1981 donated land beside the firehouse for a parking area; and

WHEREAS, Southside Fire District joined the South Carolina Firefighter’s Association on August 1, 1977; and

WHEREAS, construction for the new addition to the firehouse began in 1982 at a cost of $11,500 after land was donated by the Eison Family and heirs and land was bought from Audrey Ivey; and

WHEREAS, the Southside Fire Department has applied for and received numerous grants and donations for the purchase of equipment for the firefighters and firehouse; and

WHEREAS, the volunteers of the Southside Fire Department have diligently worked for 50 years to protect the lives and property of the residents of the Southside Fire District.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the County Council of Union, South Carolina on behalf of its citizens does hereby recognized the dedication and bravery of the volunteer firefighters of the Southside Fire Department who have been providing an exemplary service to those living within the fire district. The Union County Council urges all citizens to celebrate and congratulate Southside Fire Department on their 50th Anniversary.

Council’s approval of the resolution was the second time this year that the Southside Fire Department has been publicly recognized for its 50 years of providing firefighting services.

On Tuesday, June 11, US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman made the following remarks on the floor of the US House of Representatives:

Mr. Speaker, today, I rise in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Southside Fire Department on March 19. The fully volunteer fire department has protected the people and property of Union County since 1974 when the first call rang. The station has grown from as little as five calls a year to 98 calls in 2018 alone.

The foundation of Southside Fire Department was a community effort. The seed was planted in 1969 when a meeting was held at Roper Chevrolet to hear the public’s opinion on the organization of a fire district for the local area in Union County.

However, it was not until 1972 that Southside received its first truck and could finally open its station. Supported by the local community’s generosity, the fire department established itself and eventually joined South Carolina’s Firefighters Association.

For almost 50 years now, Southside Volunteer Fire Department has fought fires to protect the great folks in the district. The station currently has an ISO Class 3/9 rating and serves over 3,500 residents.

As a Nation, we ask much of our citizens. Yet, even on top of the burdens and the toil of everyday life, some choose to volunteer to save the lives and property of their neighbors. With nothing to gain and everything to lose, they head straight toward danger.

I congratulate the fire chief, Michael Lancaster, and the rest of the crew at Southside Fire Department on this incredible milestone. We thank them for their tireless, continued service to our community and our great Nation.

On August 21 Norman traveled to the Southside Fire Station, 131 Lovers Lane Road, Union, where he presented a framed copy of his remarks to Southside Fire Chief Mike Lancaster and his fellow firefighters of the Southside Fire Department in honor of the 50th anniversary of the department’s founding.

During his visit, Norman said he was especially honored to have been able to recognize the Southside Fire Department for its service to the people of their community and to Union County on the floor of the US House of Representatives. He praised the members of the department for their selflessness in serving as volunteer firefighters, pointing out that they don’t do it for the money, but because it is a service to the Southside Fire District.

The department celebrated its 50th anniversary on May 18 with a Public Safety Day and Meet The Firefighters Day at the station, an event that included the department’s fire trucks on display in the parking lot; and hamburgers, potato chips, and drinks served those in attendance; and a surprise presented to three very special men.

The surprise three plaques each bearing a mounted fire axe, the years 1969-2019, and the words “In appreciation for 50 years of selfless service to the Union County fire service and dedication to the Southside Fire District.”

The plaques were presented by Lancaster to firefighters Roger Bailey, Buford Brown, and Dudley Adams, all three of whom have not only been firefighters with Southside for the past 50 years, but also took part in the meeting in 1969 that resulted in the establishment of the fire district.

In presenting them with the plaques, Lancaster cited the involvement of Bailey, Brown, and Adams in the founding of the fire department and their service to the community as firefighters.

“There’s very few organizations that have been around for 50 years that have three of its founding members that are still active in the organization,” Lancaster said. “We are fortunate to have these three still with us after 50 years and I thank them for the foresight to see that we needed fire protection in the Southside Fire District. I thank them for their dedication and service to the Sardis Community and to the residents of Union County.”

The dedication and service personified by Bailey, Brown, and Adams that the Southside Fire Department has provided 50 years was on display again this week when the department responded to not one, but two fires. The first, which was on Monday, was on Walker Street in the Monarch Community and Southside was there to assist the Monarch Fire Department and the other departments that responded to the blaze. The second fire was on Tuesday on Trammell Drive in the Southside Fire District and the department was the primary responder, receiving assistance from the departments it had assisted on Monday.

In other words, this week the Southside Fire Department continued to do that it has done for the past 50 years, serving their community and, when called upon, other communities, providing a vital and even lifesaving service. The people of Southside Fire District and the rest of Union County are blessed to have the services of those brave and dedicated volunteers and we pray that we will continue to so blessed for another 50 years and beyond.

