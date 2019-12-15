Christmas at Mt. Vernon Church

Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell Union County Historical Society incoming President Lewis Jeter (left) and outgoing President William Jeter (right) are all smiles during the Society’s Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church on Sunday, December 8. A total of 75 Society members attended what was the group’s first Christmas service at the church since the church and surrounding property was deeded to the Society by the Presbyterian Church five years ago. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell Union County Historical Society incoming President Lewis Jeter (left) and outgoing President William Jeter (right) are all smiles during the Society’s Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church on Sunday, December 8. A total of 75 Society members attended what was the group’s first Christmas service at the church since the church and surrounding property was deeded to the Society by the Presbyterian Church five years ago. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell A total of 75 members of the Union County Historical Society attended the Society’s Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church on Sunday, December 8. Scripture was read, Christmas carols were sang, and finger food served with all those present having a pleasant time of fellowship and celebration. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell A total of 75 members of the Union County Historical Society attended the Society’s Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church on Sunday, December 8. Scripture was read, Christmas carols were sang, and finger food served with all those present having a pleasant time of fellowship and celebration. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell Incoming Union County Historical Society President Lewis Jeter addresses the 75 Society members attending the December 8 Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church. The church, which was deeded to the Society by the Presbyterian Church five years ago, was decorated with traditional decorations and fresh greenery. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell Incoming Union County Historical Society President Lewis Jeter addresses the 75 Society members attending the December 8 Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church. The church, which was deeded to the Society by the Presbyterian Church five years ago, was decorated with traditional decorations and fresh greenery. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell Mt. Vernon Church on Mt. Vernon Church Road was deeded to the Union County Historical Society by the Presbyterian Church five years ago. On Sunday, December 8, the Society held a Christmas service at the church, its first there since it received the property. A total of 75 Society members took part in the service. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell Mt. Vernon Church on Mt. Vernon Church Road was deeded to the Union County Historical Society by the Presbyterian Church five years ago. On Sunday, December 8, the Society held a Christmas service at the church, its first there since it received the property. A total of 75 Society members took part in the service. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell “Gospel Grass” led the singing at the Union County Historical Society’s Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church on Sunday, December 8. The service included in the reading of scripture, the singing of Christmas carols, and the serving of finger foods. A total of 75 Society members participated in the ceremony. Gospel Grass is composed of Bob Love, Gary Byrd, and Phillip Arnold. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell “Gospel Grass” led the singing at the Union County Historical Society’s Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church on Sunday, December 8. The service included in the reading of scripture, the singing of Christmas carols, and the serving of finger foods. A total of 75 Society members participated in the ceremony. Gospel Grass is composed of Bob Love, Gary Byrd, and Phillip Arnold. Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell Union County Historical Society Board Members Sarah Parker and Kim Winslow were among those attending the Society’s Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church on Sunday, December 8. The church, which was built in 1850 and is located on Mt. Vernon Church Road, and surrounding property was deeded to the Society five years ago by the Presbyterian Church. The December 8 event was the Society’s first Christmas celebration at the church. With the ladies is their friend “Puck.” Photo courtesy of Darlene O’Dell Union County Historical Society Board Members Sarah Parker and Kim Winslow were among those attending the Society’s Christmas service at Mt. Vernon Church on Sunday, December 8. The church, which was built in 1850 and is located on Mt. Vernon Church Road, and surrounding property was deeded to the Society five years ago by the Presbyterian Church. The December 8 event was the Society’s first Christmas celebration at the church. With the ladies is their friend “Puck.”

UNION — On a brisk December 8, 2019 afternoon, the Union County Historical Society held their first Christmas service at the Mt. Vernon Church. The church is located on Mt. Vernon Church Road and was built in 1850.

President William Jeter welcomed everyone to the meeting and then he turned the meeting over to the incoming President Lewis Jeter

Scripture was read and Christmas carols were enjoyed by the 75 members present.

“Gospel Grass” including Philip Arnold, Gary Byrd, and Bob Love, led the singing.

The program was a dream of Kim Winslow, Sarah Parker, and the late Ray Robbins who started the project 5 years ago after the Presbyterian Church deeded Mt. Vernon Church and the surrounding property to the Union County Historical Society.

The church was decorated in traditional decorations and fresh greenery.

Finger foods were then enjoyed by everyone.

By Roger Bailey Special to The Union Times

This article is submitted by Roger Bailey, spokesperson for the Mt. Vernon Committee who planned the event.

