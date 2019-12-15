Civitans to honor military families

Image courtesy of the Union Civitan Club The Union Civitan Club will host a special Christmas program to honor the spouses, children, and parents of local members of the US Armed Forces on Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. Image courtesy of the Union Civitan Club The Union Civitan Club will host a special Christmas program to honor the spouses, children, and parents of local members of the US Armed Forces on Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

UNION COUNTY — We should always remember, honor, celebrate, and support the members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America as they defend our country and our freedoms, but in doing so we should not forget to do the same for their spouses, children, and parents who in their own way also give of themselves in service to this great nation and its freedoms.

One group that hasn’t forgotten the loved ones of our service men and women is the Union Civitan Club which will be holding a special Christmas program for those families.

A flyer announcing the program invites the “spouses, children, and parents to join us as we recognize and express our appreciation to you and your deployed soldier for the sacrifice in defense of this nation.”

The Christmas program of recognition of the families of Union County’s service men and women will be held Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. There will be music, a meal will be served, and a special gift from the Civitans will be given to those service men and women’s spouses, children, and parents in attendance.

Persons planning to attend are asked to “please leave a picture of your soldier” at The Union Times, 201 North Herndon Street, Union or mail to the Civitan Club, P.O. Box 1190, Union, SC 29379 with your RSVP of who will be coming.

Image courtesy of the Union Civitan Club The Union Civitan Club will host a special Christmas program to honor the spouses, children, and parents of local members of the US Armed Forces on Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_Civitan-page-0.jpg Image courtesy of the Union Civitan Club The Union Civitan Club will host a special Christmas program to honor the spouses, children, and parents of local members of the US Armed Forces on Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

With a special Christmas party Dec. 19

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be contacted at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be contacted at 864-762-4090.