MES Student Council Officers

MONARCH — Monarch Elementary School is proud to announce their 2019-2020 Student Council Officers.

These students were elected by a school wide ballot completed by their peers. Each student planned an excellent campaign , we are proud of their accomplishments. These are those students and the offices they were elected to.

Third Grade Class Representatives

• Breanna Davis

• Analeigh Spencer

• Chloe Steadman

• Cooper Turner

• Brady Greer

• Addy Haney

Fourth Grade Class Representatives

• Kenna Corneli

• Claire Wilson

• Alayna Chick

• London Beatty

• Lexi Robinson

• Rhianna Jeter

• Jaden Ochiltree

• Blaine Hill

Fifth Grade Class Representatives

• Keylee Jennings

• Zaria Lafalise

• Addy Davis

• Layla Stenson

• Sarah Grace Haney

• Ella Yount

• Hayden Garner

Fifth Grade Ambassadors

• Kynlee Smith

• Bayla Morrow

• AnaLeigh Hart.

Student Council Officers

• Hannah Cali Coker

• Peyton Ivey

• Sophie Jolly

