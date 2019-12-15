Carnegie Corner: SCDOC is hiring

Upcoming Events
December 16-21
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Tuesday Storytime | December 17 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Games Unlimited | December 17 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library
Holiday Crafts | December 19 | Drop-in 4-6 PM | Children’s Area, Library
Job Searching?
The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring! Stop by the library on December 18 for more information.
New Items Added
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult Large Print
A Duke By Default by Alyssa Cole
A Prince On Paper by Alyssa Cole
California Girls by Susan Mallery
Celtic Empire: A Dirk Pitt Novel by Clive Cussler
Connections In Death by J. D. Robb
Finding My Voice: My Journey To The West Wing And The Path Forward by Valerie Jarrett
Let It Snow by Nancy Thayer
The Institute by Stephen King
The Mueller Report: Final Special Counsel Report Of President Donald Trump & Russia Collusion by Robert S. III Mueller
The Black Market by Kiki Swinson
The Chef by James Patterson
The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver
The Silhouette Girl by V.C. Andrews
The Victory Garden by Rhys Bowen
When You Are Near by Tracie Peterson
You Are Worth It: Building A Life Worth Fighting For by Kyle Carpenter
Adult Non-Fiction
The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook by Annie Gray
Juvenile Non-Fiction
100 Women Who Made History by S.A. Caldwell
I Spy Spooky Night: A Book Of Picture Riddles by Jean Marzollo
Planting Stories: The Life Of Librarian And Storyteller Pura Belpré by Anika Denise
Juvenile Picture Book
Touch The Earth by Julian Lennon
Winter Reading Challenge!
Read for 5 hours total from December 20-January 4. Turn in a reading log to the library by January 4 to be eligible for prizes!
This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.