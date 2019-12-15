Carnegie Corner: SCDOC is hiring

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library offers a wide range of services to the people of Union County including helping bring individuals looking for a job together with employers who have jobs needing to be filled. One of those employers is the SC Department of Corrections and on December 18 individuals looking for a job can come to the Carnegie Library to learn more about job opportunities with the SCDOC. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library offers a wide range of services to the people of Union County including helping bring individuals looking for a job together with employers who have jobs needing to be filled. One of those employers is the SC Department of Corrections and on December 18 individuals looking for a job can come to the Carnegie Library to learn more about job opportunities with the SCDOC.

Upcoming Events

December 16-21

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Tuesday Storytime | December 17 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Games Unlimited | December 17 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library

Holiday Crafts | December 19 | Drop-in 4-6 PM | Children’s Area, Library

Job Searching?

The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring! Stop by the library on December 18 for more information.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult Large Print

A Duke By Default by Alyssa Cole

A Prince On Paper by Alyssa Cole

California Girls by Susan Mallery

Celtic Empire: A Dirk Pitt Novel by Clive Cussler

Connections In Death by J. D. Robb

Finding My Voice: My Journey To The West Wing And The Path Forward by Valerie Jarrett

Let It Snow by Nancy Thayer

The Institute by Stephen King

The Mueller Report: Final Special Counsel Report Of President Donald Trump & Russia Collusion by Robert S. III Mueller

The Black Market by Kiki Swinson

The Chef by James Patterson

The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver

The Silhouette Girl by V.C. Andrews

The Victory Garden by Rhys Bowen

When You Are Near by Tracie Peterson

You Are Worth It: Building A Life Worth Fighting For by Kyle Carpenter

Adult Non-Fiction

The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook by Annie Gray

Juvenile Non-Fiction

100 Women Who Made History by S.A. Caldwell

I Spy Spooky Night: A Book Of Picture Riddles by Jean Marzollo

Planting Stories: The Life Of Librarian And Storyteller Pura Belpré by Anika Denise

Juvenile Picture Book

Touch The Earth by Julian Lennon

Winter Reading Challenge!

Read for 5 hours total from December 20-January 4. Turn in a reading log to the library by January 4 to be eligible for prizes!

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

