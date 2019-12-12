Two charities receive $2,500

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative In November, Broad River Electric Charities distributed $22,300 from its Operation Round Up® fund to a total of 16 charities in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties. Representing their respective organizations during the check presentation ceremony were (front) Rev. Vernon Craig (Backpack Buddies), Kate Richardson (Hope Center for Children), Lisa Spencer (Cherokee Pregnancy Center), Don Davis (Mayors’ Committee for People with Disabilities), Charlene Cheeks (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate), Nancy Jordan (BRE Charities Board), Mildred Robinson (Voice of Triumph), (back) Dean Wyatt (Broad River Leathernecks), Lt. Jake Law (Cherokee County Salvation Army), Brian Harris (Sunshine Club), Chris Woodson (WBCU Radio’s Truck Full of Toys), Butch Walden (SC Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry), and Eddie Smiley (SC Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry). Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative In November, Broad River Electric Charities distributed $22,300 from its Operation Round Up® fund to a total of 16 charities in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties. Representing their respective organizations during the check presentation ceremony were (front) Rev. Vernon Craig (Backpack Buddies), Kate Richardson (Hope Center for Children), Lisa Spencer (Cherokee Pregnancy Center), Don Davis (Mayors’ Committee for People with Disabilities), Charlene Cheeks (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate), Nancy Jordan (BRE Charities Board), Mildred Robinson (Voice of Triumph), (back) Dean Wyatt (Broad River Leathernecks), Lt. Jake Law (Cherokee County Salvation Army), Brian Harris (Sunshine Club), Chris Woodson (WBCU Radio’s Truck Full of Toys), Butch Walden (SC Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry), and Eddie Smiley (SC Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry).

GAFFNEY — Two charitable organizations in Union County are among 16 charities that recently received more than $22,000 from Broad River Electric Charities.

In a statement released Friday, Broad River Electric Cooperative announced that “last month, Broad River Electric Charities distributed $22,300 from its Operation Round Up® fund to 16 local charities. The recipients included organizations in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties that support food banks, mentoring programs, toy drives and many other causes and initiatives.”

The press release states that the following organizations in Union County were among those receiving the funds:

• The Salvation Army — $1,500

• WBCU Truck Full Of Toys — $1,000

The organizations based in Spartanburg County that received funds were the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities ($1,500), Big Brothers Big Sisters ($2,000), American Red Cross ($3,000), Sonshine Club ($1,000), Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church ($1,500), and Hope Center for Children ($2,000).

The Cherokee County-based recipients were the Gaffney High School AVID ($500), Backpack Buddies ($500), Broad River Leathernecks ($800), SC Hunters for the Hungry ($3,000), Cherokee Pregnancy Center ($1,000), the Salvation Army Gaffney ($1,000), Voice of Triumph ($1,000), and The Gaffney Ledger’s Christmas is for Kids ($1,000).

“In this season of gratitude and giving, we are so thankful for our members’ willingness to help their neighbors through this program,” said Broad River Electric CEO Terry Mallard.

WBCU Truck Full Of Toys

The WBCU Truck Full Of Toys is annual toy drive WBCU began more than 20 years ago involving the collection by the radio station of donations of new, unwrapped toys and/or monetary donations with which to purchase toys. The toys collected are distributed through the Salvation Army with all the toys going to children in Union County.

WBCU General Manager Chris Woodson thanked Broad River Electric Charities for the donation which he said was used for the toy drive.

“We used that toward our Truck Full Of Toys,” Woodson said Monday. “That donation helped us buy toys and bicycles that will go to children here in Union County. We appreciate the continued support of Broad River Electric as well as our other sponsors and the community.”

Woodson said that anyone interested in donating new, unwrapped toys or money may do so at WBCU at 210 East Main Street in downtown Union. He said the station will be accepting donations through this Friday (December 13). After that, he said the station will be turning over all donations to the Salvation Army to allow them to get them ready for distribution to the children of needy families.

For more information call WBCU at 864-427-2411.

Operation Round Up

Operation Round Up is an innovative program in which the monthly balance of participating members is rounded up to the nearest dollar. That extra change goes to the benevolent fund that assists organizations and goodwill missions in and around Broad River Electric Cooperative’s service area.

Funds from Operation Round Up are distributed quarterly through Broad River Electric Charities, Inc, which is governed by a 7-member board representing the cooperative and the three counties it primarily serves — Cherokee, Union and Spartanburg. Organizations wishing to request funds can contact the cooperative to begin the application process.

Broad River Electric Charities

Broad River Electric Charities is a philanthropic subsidiary of Broad River Electric Cooperative, a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing services to nearly 19,000 members in Cherokee, Spartanburg Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina.

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative In November, Broad River Electric Charities distributed $22,300 from its Operation Round Up® fund to a total of 16 charities in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties. Representing their respective organizations during the check presentation ceremony were (front) Rev. Vernon Craig (Backpack Buddies), Kate Richardson (Hope Center for Children), Lisa Spencer (Cherokee Pregnancy Center), Don Davis (Mayors’ Committee for People with Disabilities), Charlene Cheeks (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate), Nancy Jordan (BRE Charities Board), Mildred Robinson (Voice of Triumph), (back) Dean Wyatt (Broad River Leathernecks), Lt. Jake Law (Cherokee County Salvation Army), Brian Harris (Sunshine Club), Chris Woodson (WBCU Radio’s Truck Full of Toys), Butch Walden (SC Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry), and Eddie Smiley (SC Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry). https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_BREC-Charities.jpg Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative In November, Broad River Electric Charities distributed $22,300 from its Operation Round Up® fund to a total of 16 charities in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties. Representing their respective organizations during the check presentation ceremony were (front) Rev. Vernon Craig (Backpack Buddies), Kate Richardson (Hope Center for Children), Lisa Spencer (Cherokee Pregnancy Center), Don Davis (Mayors’ Committee for People with Disabilities), Charlene Cheeks (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate), Nancy Jordan (BRE Charities Board), Mildred Robinson (Voice of Triumph), (back) Dean Wyatt (Broad River Leathernecks), Lt. Jake Law (Cherokee County Salvation Army), Brian Harris (Sunshine Club), Chris Woodson (WBCU Radio’s Truck Full of Toys), Butch Walden (SC Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry), and Eddie Smiley (SC Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry).

From Broad River Electric Charities

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Story courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative.

Story courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative.