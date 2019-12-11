Share God’s love through word and deed

Charles Warner | The Union Times When the doors of our churches are open we should all be there if at all possible. Of course we can’t always be there. Sometimes we’re sick. Sometimes we have to work. Sometimes we are away from home on a trip or vacation. Those, however, are exceptions to one of the rules we should live our lives by and that is that when God’s house is open we should be there. Why? Why should we be there when church is open? We should be there because that is where Jesus would be. In His earthly life, Jesus was often in the houses of worship of that day, the synagogues and, of course, the Temple in Jerusalem. It was there, along with other places that He preached, that He performed miracles, that He prophesied, that He confounded His enemies, and that He changed lives and saved souls. Were He still here on earth He would be in church when the doors of our world’s churches are open and that’s where the rest of us should be because that is where we experience His presence the strongest. True, Christ is everywhere and we can experience His presence anywhere, but that does not absolve us from our responsibility to be in His house when its doors are open. The truth of the matter is that if we love Christ as we claim to then we will be where He wants us to be on those days and during those hours when His houses of worship are open. It is part — though certainly not the only part — of being one of His servants, one of His children, one of those saved in Him. So, the question is, where will you be when His house is open? Well, where will you be?

Read Matthew 22:1-10

Go to the street corners and invite to the banquet anyone you find.

— Matthew 22:9 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to share your love through our words and deeds. May we show all your children that they are invited to live in fellowship. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: All people are children of God and all are invited.

