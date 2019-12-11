Charles Warner | The Union Times Christmas is the day the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated and so it was fitting that Jonesville Baptist Church should publicly wish Christ a Happy Birthday during the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Saturday. The parade was one of three held this past weekend, the other two being Union’s on Friday and Lockhart’s on Sunday. In each parade there were floats that reminded those in attendance that, in celebrating Christmas, they are celebrating a very special birthday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Christmas is the day the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated and so it was fitting that Jonesville Baptist Church should publicly wish Christ a Happy Birthday during the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Saturday. The parade was one of three held this past weekend, the other two being Union’s on Friday and Lockhart’s on Sunday. In each parade there were floats that reminded those in attendance that, in celebrating Christmas, they are celebrating a very special birthday. Charles Warner | The Union Times No parade, especially a Christmas parade, is complete without fire trucks and other emergency vehicles and the City of Union Christmas Parade was certainly complete with the Union Public Safety Department’s ladder truck taking part Friday evening. Fire departments from throughout the county and other first responders were part of the parade which was the first of three Christmas parades held this past weekend. Two more Christmas parades will be held this coming Saturday in Carlisle and Whitmire. Charles Warner | The Union Times No parade, especially a Christmas parade, is complete without fire trucks and other emergency vehicles and the City of Union Christmas Parade was certainly complete with the Union Public Safety Department’s ladder truck taking part Friday evening. Fire departments from throughout the county and other first responders were part of the parade which was the first of three Christmas parades held this past weekend. Two more Christmas parades will be held this coming Saturday in Carlisle and Whitmire. Charles Warner | The Union Times With plenty of candy to toss out along the way, the members of Girl Scout Troop 1661 are ready for the Lockhart Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. They were among a number of groups that took part in the parade which was the third Christmas parade held this past weekend and the fourth held in Union County since the first of the month. The Christmas parades continue this Saturday afternoon with parades in Carlisle and Whitmire. Charles Warner | The Union Times With plenty of candy to toss out along the way, the members of Girl Scout Troop 1661 are ready for the Lockhart Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. They were among a number of groups that took part in the parade which was the third Christmas parade held this past weekend and the fourth held in Union County since the first of the month. The Christmas parades continue this Saturday afternoon with parades in Carlisle and Whitmire. Charles Warner | The Union Times Buddy The Elf (Kayden Wages) from the movie “Elf” waves to those passing by Graham’s Flowers & Gifts during the Union Christmas Parade Friday evening. The Union parade was an event that included not only the parade itself, but also the lighting of the county Christmas tree on the lawn of the Union County Courthouse, food vendors along the street, shopping opportunities at Main Street shops, visits and photos with Santa Claus, and rides in horse drawn coaches. It was a great evening of fun for the entire family. Charles Warner | The Union Times Buddy The Elf (Kayden Wages) from the movie “Elf” waves to those passing by Graham’s Flowers & Gifts during the Union Christmas Parade Friday evening. The Union parade was an event that included not only the parade itself, but also the lighting of the county Christmas tree on the lawn of the Union County Courthouse, food vendors along the street, shopping opportunities at Main Street shops, visits and photos with Santa Claus, and rides in horse drawn coaches. It was a great evening of fun for the entire family. Charles Warner | The Union Times This float was the entry of The Cafe, a popular restaurant in the Town of Jonesville, in the Jonesville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. It was one of a number of floats and other entries by businesses, churches, and other groups in the parade which proceeded along Pacolet Street and Main Street as those riding them threw out candy to the children lining the streets. The Jonesville parade was one of three Christmas parade held this past weekend, the others being Union on Friday and Lockhart on Sunday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This float was the entry of The Cafe, a popular restaurant in the Town of Jonesville, in the Jonesville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. It was one of a number of floats and other entries by businesses, churches, and other groups in the parade which proceeded along Pacolet Street and Main Street as those riding them threw out candy to the children lining the streets. The Jonesville parade was one of three Christmas parade held this past weekend, the others being Union on Friday and Lockhart on Sunday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This horse drawn carriage was part of the City of Union Christmas Parade Friday evening and was also one of the post-parade activities, providing carriage rides up and down Main Street to the those who wanted them. Friday’s parade was the second Christmas parade held in Union County since the first of the month and the first of three held this past weekend. It followed the December 1 Buffalo Christmas Parade was followed by Saturday’s Jonesville Christmas Parade and Sunday’s Lockhart Christmas Parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times This horse drawn carriage was part of the City of Union Christmas Parade Friday evening and was also one of the post-parade activities, providing carriage rides up and down Main Street to the those who wanted them. Friday’s parade was the second Christmas parade held in Union County since the first of the month and the first of three held this past weekend. It followed the December 1 Buffalo Christmas Parade was followed by Saturday’s Jonesville Christmas Parade and Sunday’s Lockhart Christmas Parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Lockhart Church of God float in the Lockhart Christmas Parade is a reminder that Jesus is the reason for the season and urges all to follow Him as “fishers of men.” The float was one of a number of church floats that have reminded those attending this year’s Christmas parades in Union County that Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ and the beginning of His earthly life and ministry and what that means for all of us. Lockhart’s parade was the fourth of six Christmas parades to held in Union County. The final two parades of this Christmas season will be this Saturday in Carlisle and Whitmire. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Lockhart Church of God float in the Lockhart Christmas Parade is a reminder that Jesus is the reason for the season and urges all to follow Him as “fishers of men.” The float was one of a number of church floats that have reminded those attending this year’s Christmas parades in Union County that Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ and the beginning of His earthly life and ministry and what that means for all of us. Lockhart’s parade was the fourth of six Christmas parades to held in Union County. The final two parades of this Christmas season will be this Saturday in Carlisle and Whitmire.

UNION COUNTY — Nobody will ever be able to say we don’t celebrate Christmas here in Union County.

This past weekend there was not one, not two, but three Christmas parades in a row as the City of Union held its Christmas parade Friday evening, the Town of Jonesville held its Christmas parade Saturday afternoon, and the Town of Lockhart held its Christmas parade Sunday afternoon. Furthermore, these were actually the second, third, and fourth Christmas parades held in Union County since the beginning of December when the Buffalo Community held its Christmas parade on Sunday, December 1.

Nor is that it for Christmas parades in this area as, this Saturday, the Town of Carlisle and the Town of Whitmire will both hold their Christmas parades. With those parades, the parade portion of the Christmas season will be over, but not the season itself which will continue on through Christmas Day on December 25 which this year falls on a Wednesday.

All the Christmas parades held so far featured live music, floats, antique cars, horses, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles, and lots of candy thrown out to the children lining the streets, and, of course, Santa Claus who made an appearance at all of the parades so far, and we have it from reliable sources that he will be at the Carlisle and Whitmire parades as well.

One of the best things about the Christmas parades in Union County is that they also include the churches of our community whose floats and those who ride it not only wish everyone a Merry Christmas, but also remind all of us of the true reason for the season. At the Jonesville parade, for example, the Jonesville Baptist Church float bore a large sign that said “Happy Birthday Jesus,” a more than appropriate reminder that Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Christ more than 2,000 years ago.

At the Lockhart parade, the riders on the Lockhart Church of God float were dressed in the style of the early 1st Century when Jesus was carrying out His earthly ministry and they also carried fishing poles. The float featured a cross at its center bearing a life preserver with the words “Jesus Saves” printed on it; an anchor on the front with the words “Hope Anchors The Soul” printed on it; a sign with the church’s name and the words “Follow Jesus!” printed on it. On the side was a sign with a drawing of a fish and a fishing line and the printed message again urging everyone to “Follow Jesus!” and that “He Made Us Fishers Of Men.”

These and so many other church floats remind one and all that before there was Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty and so many other things we now associate with the Christmas there was Jesus, and that He, His Birth, His Life, His Ministry, His Miracles, His Suffering and Death, His Resurrection and Ascension is the true reason for the season that bears his name. They are a reminder that the true meaning of Christmas is to take these things to heart and live in accordance with them, not just at Christmastime but throughout the year and throughout our lives.

Another thing to remember about Christmas is Christ’s words about how when we minister to the needs of those among us who are in need we have ministered unto Him. The Town of Carlisle’s Christmas parade will be an opportunity to do just that as, following the parade — which will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday — there will be a reception with refreshments at the Carlisle Town Hall during which those in attendance will be able to support the town’s Christmas Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive is the town’s effort to make sure needy families with children have toys underneath their Christmas trees for their children on Christmas morning. The town is asking that everyone who attends the parade to please bring a toy for the Christmas Toy Drive.

Line up for the parade is at 1 p.m. and those wanting to participate are asked to call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

The Whitmire Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday from 1-1:15 p.m. on Main Street in the Town of Whitmire.

Line up for the parade is at noon.

The Parade Grand Marshals are Ken and Martha Coleman.

Merry Christmas and, yes, Happy Birthday Jesus.

Charles Warner

