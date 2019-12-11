UPSD 2019 Employee of the Year

Charles Warner | The Union Times Inv. Jerome Beatty was recognized as the Union Public Safety Department’s Employee of the Year during the department’s Christmas party on Tuesday, December 3. Presenting him with the plaque recognizing him as Employee of the Year is Union Public Safety Director Sam White. Beatty was one of a number of Public Safety personnel, both professional and volunteers, recognized by the department during the Christmas party. Charles Warner | The Union Times Inv. Jerome Beatty was recognized as the Union Public Safety Department’s Employee of the Year during the department’s Christmas party on Tuesday, December 3. Presenting him with the plaque recognizing him as Employee of the Year is Union Public Safety Director Sam White. Beatty was one of a number of Public Safety personnel, both professional and volunteers, recognized by the department during the Christmas party.

Donations Being Accepted

The Potters Storehouse is accepting donations of non-perishable food items and new and slightly used toys through Wednesday, December 18.

Persons who want to make donations to the food ministry may do so at The Potters Storehouse at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, which is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

For more information about The Potters Storehouse, call Minister Della at 864-466-5675 and leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Quarterly Meeting

The Pacolet River Missionaries Quarterly Meeting will be held Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m. at Pacolet River Association Building.

Red Hill is Host Church, Rev. Stephen is Pastor.

Bring your gifts for nursing home, five for men and five for women.

Thanks

Joyce Walker, President.

Rev. George W Shell, Moderator.

Christmas Cantata

The Chancel Choir of Grace United Methodist Church will present the Christmas Cantata “The Mystery and the Majesty” by Joseph M. Martin during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, December 15.

From jubilant glorias to gentle manger lullabies, this inspirational cantata celebrates the wonder and splendor of Christmas. Traditional carols and newly composed seasonal anthems blend with thoughtful narration to help create a meaningful and unforgettable worship experience!

Soloists include Bob Love, Cole Heatherly, Pat Owens, Sally Summers, and Allan Charles.

Rev. David Bauknight is pastor.

Thomas E. Bishop is organist/choirmaster.

Food Bank

The Food Bank at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church will not be open on the first Tuesday in December but will be open Tuesday, December 17, regular hours (11 a.m.-1 p.m.).

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17.

Bring finger food.

The Manus Family will be singing Christmas music.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

December At The UCAC

• Local Artists Showcase

Are you looking for the perfect gift? UCAC can help! Our gallery is filled with work from 15 different artists & artisans from Union County. We offer quilts, candles, woodwork, ornaments, book art, baby items, wreaths and so much more!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, December 20 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

For more information about this month’s activities at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery call 864-429-2817 or email www.ucacarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/Union Arts.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

