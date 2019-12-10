‘Story Time With Santa’ Thursday

Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Santa Claus will be at the Community Center, 201 Porter Street, Union, this Thursday at 11 a.m. for “Story Time With Santa.” Sponsored by Union County First Steps, Story Time For Santa is for children ages birth to 5 who will get to do a craft, have a Christmas story read to them, and meet Santa who will present each of them with a book to take home. Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Santa Claus will be at the Community Center, 201 Porter Street, Union, this Thursday at 11 a.m. for “Story Time With Santa.” Sponsored by Union County First Steps, Story Time For Santa is for children ages birth to 5 who will get to do a craft, have a Christmas story read to them, and meet Santa who will present each of them with a book to take home.

UNION — Where does Santa Claus find the energy to do all that he does this time of year?

First and foremost, he is busy reviewing his naughty and nice list to see who was naughty this year and will get lumps of coal and bundles of switches and who was nice and will have toys and presents in their Christmas stockings and underneath their Christmas trees on Christmas Day.

Then, of course, he’s busy supervising the elves who work in his workshop at the North Pole as they make all those toys and presents he will be delivering to all those good little girls and boys Christmas Eve. He’s also making sure the reindeer are ready and able to pull his sleigh through the air around the world that night as he makes those deliveries.

Making Santa even more busy is all those Christmas parades he takes part in and all those Christmas parties he participates in around the world.

Here in Union County, for example, he was in the Buffalo Christmas parade on Sunday, December 1. Then, on Tuesday, December 3, he was at the Union Public Safety Department’s Christmas party where he posed for pictures with the children in attendance and handed out candy to them.

This past weekend was especially busy for him as he participated in Union’s Christmas parade Friday evening, Jonesville’s Christmas parade Saturday afternoon, and Lockhart’s Christmas parade Sunday afternoon. This coming Saturday, he’ll take part in Carlisle’s Christmas parade and Whitmire’s Christmas parade.

As if that wasn’t enough, Santa will be in Union this Thursday (December 12) for one of his most favorite things to do so, take part in “Story Time With Santa” and give each child in attendance a very special gift.

Sponsored by Union County First Steps, Story Time With Santa is an annual event for children ages birth to 5 years old. As in the past, this year’s Story Time will be held at the Community Center, 201 Porter Street, Union. It will start at 11 a.m. this Thursday.

During the event, the children and the parent(s)/guardian(s) who accompany them will do a craft and have a Christmas story read to them. Then, Santa will arrive and present each child with a book they can take home with them and read and/or have read to them.

Each child attending Story Time For Santa child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must stay with them during the program.

For more information about the event call Union County First Steps at 864-466-7647.

At 11 a.m. at the Union Community Center

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

