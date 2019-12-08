‘A plus for downtown Union’

Charles Warner | The Union Times On Thursday, the “Cotton Barn Boutique” held its formal opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by City of Union officials and members of the Board of the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Following the ceremony, those in attendance not only got to enjoy refreshments but also an opportunity to do some no doubt much needed Christmas shopping. Charles Warner | The Union Times On Thursday, the “Cotton Barn Boutique” held its formal opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by City of Union officials and members of the Board of the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Following the ceremony, those in attendance not only got to enjoy refreshments but also an opportunity to do some no doubt much needed Christmas shopping. Charles Warner | The Union Times Women’s clothes and accessories make up much of the inventory of the “Cotton Barn Boutique” at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union. The store held its formal opening Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by City of Union officials and members of the Board of the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Charles Warner | The Union Times Women’s clothes and accessories make up much of the inventory of the “Cotton Barn Boutique” at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union. The store held its formal opening Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by City of Union officials and members of the Board of the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Charles Warner | The Union Times Avie Beck, 2, checks out the toys in the children’s play area at the “Cotton Barn Boutique” Thursday morning. The store, which opened at the beginning of November, had its formal opening Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured the participation of City of Union officials and members of the Board of the Union County Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony was followed by refreshments, shopping, and, in Avie’s case, play time. Charles Warner | The Union Times Avie Beck, 2, checks out the toys in the children’s play area at the “Cotton Barn Boutique” Thursday morning. The store, which opened at the beginning of November, had its formal opening Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured the participation of City of Union officials and members of the Board of the Union County Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony was followed by refreshments, shopping, and, in Avie’s case, play time. Charles Warner | The Union Times Refreshments and shopping were the order of the day following the ribbon cutting ceremony that formally opened the “Cotton Barn Boutique” Thursday morning. The store, which is located at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union, offers a wide variety of women’s clothing and accessories. Charles Warner | The Union Times Refreshments and shopping were the order of the day following the ribbon cutting ceremony that formally opened the “Cotton Barn Boutique” Thursday morning. The store, which is located at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union, offers a wide variety of women’s clothing and accessories. Charles Warner | The Union Times With a snip of the scissors City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon to formally open the “Cotton Barn Boutique” at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union. Attending the Thursday morning ceremony were Union County Chamber of Commerce Board Member John Gregory, Union City Councilman Tommy Anthony, Boutique Co-Owner Lawana Moss, her sister and boutique staff member Rhonda Cobb, their father and Boutique Co-Owner William Moss, Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig, Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell, and Union County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Steve Lewis. Charles Warner | The Union Times With a snip of the scissors City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon to formally open the “Cotton Barn Boutique” at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union. Attending the Thursday morning ceremony were Union County Chamber of Commerce Board Member John Gregory, Union City Councilman Tommy Anthony, Boutique Co-Owner Lawana Moss, her sister and boutique staff member Rhonda Cobb, their father and Boutique Co-Owner William Moss, Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig, Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell, and Union County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Steve Lewis.

UNION — Just in time for the Christmas season the “Cotton Barn Boutique” had its formal opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by City of Union officials and Union County Chamber of Commerce baoard members.

Located at 102 West Main Street in downtown Union, the Cotton Barn Boutique opened its doors at the beginning of November as Union’s newest women’s clothing boutique and offers a wide selection of women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, and purses, as well as A&M Candles, jeans, leggings, and regular and plus size clothing, and Carolina and Clemson apparel.

While it offers an inventory of colorful and fashionable women’s clothing and accessories, the store is decorated in a down home on the farm style with walls decorated with farming tools and other reminders of Union County’s agrarian past.

Adding to the store’s folksy, down home feel is the fact that, first, it is owned and operated by the Moss family, and, second, most of the staff are members of the family.

On Thursday, boutique co-owners Lawana Moss and her father, William Moss, and other family members and store staff were among those who took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that formally opened the store. The ribbon was cut by City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson as fellow members of Union City Council and members of the Union County Chamber of Commerce looked on.

“We want to thank them for opening up their shop on Main Street,” Thompson said. “This is a lovely place to shop. It is always good to have a number of stores offering a variety of items. This is a plus for downtown Union.”

Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammel said “we are super excited to have the Cotton Barn Boutique on Main Street. They bring a unique flair for the shopping enthusiast.”

Prior to opening the boutique, Lawana Moss had operated her business as part of “Hair & Moore’s Boutique” at 213 East Main Street, but decided she wanted to have her boutique as a separate business. With her father’s help, she acquired the building at 102 West Main Street and renovated and redecorated it to serve as the home of Cotton Barn Boutique. She said Thursday that since locating there the boutique has more than thrived.

“Things are going wonderful,” she said. “We’re being more supported this time around. People are really coming out.”

Boutique hours are 11 a.m-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the Cotton Barn Boutique call 864-426-6119 and follow it on Facebook and Instagram.

