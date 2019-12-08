Honored for years of service

Charles Warner | The Union Times Records Clerk Judy Yount was honored by the Union Public Safety Department for her 25 years of service during the department’s annual Christmas party this past Tuesday. Presenting her with the plaque recognizing her 25 years of service are Union Public Safety Director Sam White (left) and Capt. Kevin Powers (right). The department recognized both professional and volunteer personnel for their years of service during the party.

UNION — It was a “Merry Little Christmas Party” that honored some very special individuals for their years of service in helping enforce the law, fight crime, and protect the lives and property of the people of the City of Union.

The Union Public Safety Department held its annual Christmas party this past Tuesday at the Public Safety Department headquarters at 215 Thompson Boulevard. It was an evening of food and fellowship for Public Safety personnel, both professional and volunteer, and their families and friends. As it was Christmas, the evening was capped with the visit from Santa Claus who posed for pictures with and handed out candy to the children present.

In between the time of food and fellowship and the visit by St. Nick, the department recognized a number of its personnel, both professional and volunteer, for various achievements including the years of their lives they have devoted to serving and protecting the people of the City of Union. The Public Safety personnel honored for their years of service and the years they’ve served are:

• Volunteer Firefighter Hunter Davis — 5 years

• Volunteer Firefighter Jake Wilburn — 5 years

• Volunteer Firefighter Matthew Gregory — 5 years

• Cpl. Robert Hope — 5 years

• Cpl. Kayla Garrett — 5 years

• Firefigher Jay Browning — 5 years

• PSO Thomas Willingham — 5 years

• Volunteer Firefighter Leon Lancaster — 10 years

• Sgt. Douglas Spencer — 10 years

• Records Clerk Judy Yount — 25 years

These men and women, both professional and volunteer, have between them 80 years of service in the Public Safety Department in service to the people of the City of Union. Our city is a better place to live because of those 80 years of service and the people who have given them to that service. May we always be greatful for them and their giving of themselves in the service to this community and may we be equally greatful that such men and women exist in all generations for they are a blessing to all.

