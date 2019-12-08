4 receive certificates of completion

Photo courtesy of the SC Department of Commerce Union County community leaders Jeff Humphries, Michael Tyler, Katherine Pendergrass, and Steve Aldrich hold the certificates they received upon their graduation from the S.C. Economic Development Institute. The Institute is a statewide economic development training program open to persons from a wide variety of organizations and entities. Humphries, Pendergrass, and Aldrich are members of the Union County Development Board while Tyler is with the Town of Jonesville. Pictured with them is S.C. Economic Developers’ Association President Andrena Powell-Baker and Maceo Nance with the SC Department of Commerce. Photo courtesy of the SC Department of Commerce Union County community leaders Jeff Humphries, Michael Tyler, Katherine Pendergrass, and Steve Aldrich hold the certificates they received upon their graduation from the S.C. Economic Development Institute. The Institute is a statewide economic development training program open to persons from a wide variety of organizations and entities. Humphries, Pendergrass, and Aldrich are members of the Union County Development Board while Tyler is with the Town of Jonesville. Pictured with them is S.C. Economic Developers’ Association President Andrena Powell-Baker and Maceo Nance with the SC Department of Commerce.

COLUMBIA — Four community leaders from Union County are among the most recent class of graduates from a state program that provides economic development training.

The S.C. Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) and S.C. Economic Developers’ Association (SCEDA) announced Monday that 49 state and community leaders have graduated from a statewide economic development training program, the S.C. Economic Development Institute (Institute).

“As South Carolina has transformed into a global leader in the economic development arena, teamwork has been key,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “The success the state has enjoyed in recent years can, in large part, be attributed to the remarkable amount of collaboration that takes place within our borders. Programs like the Institute help ensure that our team is knowledgeable, innovative and united.”

The recent class of graduates includes the following community leaders from Union County:

• Steve Aldrich of the Union County Development Board

• Jeff Humphries of the Union County Development Board

• Katherine Pendergrass of the Union County Development Board

• Mike Tyler of the Town of Jonesville

A collaborative effort between S.C. Commerce and SCEDA, the program is designed to arm participants with innovative development approaches for implementation in local communities. The program features a highly-interactive curriculum, allowing participants to obtain greater hands-on economic development learning experience.

Now in its 29th year, the Institute consists of quarterly, two-day sessions that are hosted in various locations throughout the state. In addition to the final session, which took place in Spartanburg, sessions were also held in Bluffton, Clinton and North Augusta. During the sessions, attendees gained insight into issues relating to: leadership and communication skills; community development; business and industrial development; and product development. On November 8, as the final session concluded in Spartanburg, 49 local leaders received certificates of completion.

The Institute is open to individuals from a wide variety of organizations and entities, including city, town and county councils; local economic development practitioners; county economic development boards; county school boards; regional economic development boards; utility companies; and local and state government employees. The 2020 program includes sessions in Beaufort, Lake City, North Augusta and Orangeburg.

More information on this training program can be obtained by visiting www.sceda.org or contacting SCEDA at (803) 929-0305.

About S.C. Department Of Commerce

As South Carolina’s leading economic development agency, the Department of Commerce works to recruit new businesses and help existing business grow. S.C. Commerce has recruited world-class companies to South Carolina such as BMW, Boeing, Continental, Giti Tire, LPL Financial Holdings, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Samsung, Toray and Volvo Cars and also supports startups, small and existing business, innovation and rural development initiatives. S.C. Commerce partners with the S.C. Technical College System via readySC to support workforce training and recruiting, and with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which provides worker training and employment opportunities within the state. With a strong international footprint, the Palmetto State was among the top in the nation for attracting jobs through foreign investment on a per capita basis in 2018 – extending its streak of top five finishes since 2011. Additionally, the state has won the Gold or Silver Shovel Award from Area Development magazine every year since 2011; and, in 2017, the state was recognized as Business Facilities’ State of the Year. For more information, visit www.SCcommerce.com.

From the S.C. Economic Development Institute

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the SC Department of Commerce.

