Explore Mobile Lab visits JEMS

JONESVILLE — STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, four educational disciplines that are increasingly important in a world where competitiveness and technological development are vital to the economic success of a community and a nation.

STEM is so important that earlier this year Clemson University, through a $400,000 gift from Duke Energy, developed the Explore Mobile Lab to serve as an innovative approach to educating middle school students across South Carolina about STEM.

Those students include the 6th grade classes of Mrs. Giles and Dr. Vaughn at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School who were visited Tuesday by Dr. Jorge Rodriguez with the Explore Mobile Lab.

When the mobile lab was unveiled last summer, it was announced that it would be managed by Clemson’s College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences. It was further stated that student-focused activities will be aligned with state standards in science and math and designed to show students how the math and science they learn in the classroom applies to real life.

That was what happened during the lab’s visit to JEMS, each of the participating classes worked in teams to determine which type of insulation would work best to keep heat in a heated room through a STEM designed activity Dr. Rodriguez provided. The lesson required students to go through the steps of the Engineering and Design process, and work as a team to think critically, and identify a solution to a problem.

JEMS is one of 159 middle schools across South Carolina being visited by the Explore Mobile Lab and, as it was pointed out when the lab was unveiled, the purpose of the program is to raise interest in the field of engineering as a career for young students across the state. Its goal is to help educate and engage young scientists and engineers and help them develop the skills that the industries of South Carolina will need in order to flourish in the 21st century.

To learn more about the Exploe Mobil Lab program visit the program’s website at cecas.clemson.edu/mobile-lab.

