Thank God for upholding you when you stumble

Charles Warner | The Union Times Don’t just do as I say, do as I do. Those are words that we should all take to heart as we go about our daily lives, especially Christians whose actions must match their words, especially when those words seek to win others to Christ. Most will admit that the words of The Bible, especially those of Christ, are worth listening to as they change lives and save souls. The power of those words, however, can be undermined and their ability to lead people to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ weakened to the point of ineffectiveness if those who profess to believe upon Him do not match their actions with their words. The truth is that the lives we lead and the way we act speak louder than the most powerful words we speak and if our actions do not match our words, then our witness as Christians will be less than useless in winning others to Christ. As Christians we must walk in the footsteps of Christ and that means that our actions must match our words as His actions matched His words. Bottom line, we can preach a million sermons with our lips but if we pay only lip service to those sermons then others will see no reason even to pay lip service to those sermons, even if the name of Christ is invoked. Live the words you preach, the words of Jesus Christ and your ministry will become powerful indeed because all will see you are walking the right walk even as you talk the right talk and they will begin to listen to those words and starting walking the path that leads them to Christ.

Read Galatians 3:23-29

Though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.

— Psalm 37:24 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, thank you for all the times that you have helped us through difficult situations. Help us to trust in your promise to uphold us when we stumble. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I have a Protector who will always rescue me.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Don’t just do as I say, do as I do. Those are words that we should all take to heart as we go about our daily lives, especially Christians whose actions must match their words, especially when those words seek to win others to Christ. Most will admit that the words of The Bible, especially those of Christ, are worth listening to as they change lives and save souls. The power of those words, however, can be undermined and their ability to lead people to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ weakened to the point of ineffectiveness if those who profess to believe upon Him do not match their actions with their words. The truth is that the lives we lead and the way we act speak louder than the most powerful words we speak and if our actions do not match our words, then our witness as Christians will be less than useless in winning others to Christ. As Christians we must walk in the footsteps of Christ and that means that our actions must match our words as His actions matched His words. Bottom line, we can preach a million sermons with our lips but if we pay only lip service to those sermons then others will see no reason even to pay lip service to those sermons, even if the name of Christ is invoked. Live the words you preach, the words of Jesus Christ and your ministry will become powerful indeed because all will see you are walking the right walk even as you talk the right talk and they will begin to listen to those words and starting walking the path that leads them to Christ.