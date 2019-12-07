‘Local Project of the Year’ winner

Photo courtesy of the SC Council of Governments This is the plaque the City of Union received in recognition of the Main Street Junction Downtown Streetscape Improvements being named 2019 Local Project of the Year by the South Carolina Council of Governments. Photo courtesy of the SC Council of Governments This is the plaque the City of Union received in recognition of the Main Street Junction Downtown Streetscape Improvements being named 2019 Local Project of the Year by the South Carolina Council of Governments. Photo courtesy of the SC Council of Governments City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson holds the plaque the City of Union received from the South Carolina Council of Governments for “Local Project of the Year.” The city won the award for its multi-year, multi-phase downtown Union improvement program that includes Main Street Junction and the N. Pinckney & N. Gadberry Streetscape project. The award was presented at the SC COG Annual Conference. Photo courtesy of the SC Council of Governments City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson holds the plaque the City of Union received from the South Carolina Council of Governments for “Local Project of the Year.” The city won the award for its multi-year, multi-phase downtown Union improvement program that includes Main Street Junction and the N. Pinckney & N. Gadberry Streetscape project. The award was presented at the SC COG Annual Conference.

UNION — The City of Union’s “Main Street Junction” project has been named “Local Project of the Year” by the South Carolina Council of Governments.

The award, which was presented to City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson at the SC COG Annual Conference, honors a project successfully undertaken by a county or municipality or small geographic area.

The winning project is selected based on a criteria of its impact on the community; the challenge of getting it done; the collaboration required to get it done; its transferability; and other including innovativeness and forward thinking involved.

The project summary provides the following description of the project:

This multi-year, multi-phased project totaled $2,141,609 in direct investment in downtown Union. The first phase, Main Street Junction, was completed in November 2016 at a cost of $1,590,227 and successfully delivered a first-class venue for the use and enjoyment of the greater Union community. This was the City’s first design-build project and includes a renovated 10,000 s.f. Main Street building, new ½-acre ornamental park and outdoor patio. The primary funding for this phase was from a TIF district General Obligation bond and fire insurance proceeds. Several events from fundraisers to weddings to class reunions to statewide conferences have already been held at Main Street Junction and bookings typically are made a year in advance due to the popularity of the venue.

The second phase, N. Pinckney & N. Gadberry Streetscape project, was completed in March 2018 at a cost of $551,382 with $490,284 in funding from the CDBG program. This project replaced sidewalks around a full city block, added lighting, handicapped accessible slopes at corners, installed irrigation and landscaping, paved and striped the city parking lots within the block and established a trash collection point for the block.

Thompson thanked the SC COG for the award and said Main Street Junction and Streetscape projects are part of the city’s efforts to upgrade and develop the downtown area make other needed improvements throughout all of Union.

“It was a good project and we were glad to win because we were up against four other entries,” Thompson said Wednesday. “That project is something we can be proud of.”

Thompson also praised the Catawba Regional Council of Governments for its support of the city projects like Main Street Junction and the Streetscape.

“We working a great group at Catawba Regional,” Thompson said. “They work very closely with us, making sure we are aware of grant opportunities. They make sure we are at the table when grant opportunities become available.”

Thompson pointed out that the Main Street Junction and the Streetscape projects have been and will continue to be followed by more improvements projects by the city.

“All this has been in addition to Main Street improvements,” Thompson said. “We’ve done the repaving of Main Street and it looks good. In the future there will be more projects and we will seek grants to help fund them.”

City honored for Main Street Junction projects

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

