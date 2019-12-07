Probation/Parole Office of the Year

Photo courtesy of the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services The Union County Probation and Parole Office has received the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services Office of Excellence Award. Pictured are Field Operations Specialist Dakota C. Gibson; Agent Charles E. Rogers; Agent-in-Charge Gina C. Floyd; Agent Rebekah K. Robertson; and SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger. Photo courtesy of the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services The Union County Probation and Parole Office has received the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services Office of Excellence Award. Pictured are Field Operations Specialist Dakota C. Gibson; Agent Charles E. Rogers; Agent-in-Charge Gina C. Floyd; Agent Rebekah K. Robertson; and SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger.

COLUMBIA — Union County has received the Office of Excellence Award from the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). The award was presented recently in ceremonies by SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger.

The nomination form for the Office of Excellence Award stated that, “The Union County staff pride themselves in promoting a work culture of readiness, positivity, and exceptional quality of service. The staff always approach tasks with professionalism and are always willing to assist each other and neighboring counties. They understand how fostering good office practices and following Agency policies and procedures has allowed them to flourish as a team. They are not complacent and believe there is always room for improvement.”

Union County Agent-in-Charge Gina C. Floyd thanked her staff: “I am very proud of Agents Charles Rogers and Rebekah Robertson and Field Operations Specialist Dakota Gibson for their dedication, not only to the Union County Office but to the Department. I know how hard they work and how much they desire to succeed. They are truly deserving of this recognition.”

Regional Director for Union County Molly Leake also sent “Congratulations to the Union County Probation and Parole Office on being awarded the Office of Excellence for 2019. Each member of the Union County Office possesses a positive attitude and strong work ethic. Their dedication to Union County and the state of South Carolina is very much appreciated!”

There are more than 600 employees and 400 Certified Law Enforcement Agents working with SCDPPPS in all 46 counties of the state. They supervise some 28,000 criminal offenders throughout the state.

For more information or to arrange an interview with AIC Floyd, contact Peter O’Boyle, SCDPPPS Public Information Director, at 803-734-9267.

Union County receives Office of Excellence Award

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

