Civitans donate water fountain

Photo courtesy of Union Civitan Club On Thursday, September 26, the Union County High School Special Education Department was presented with a water fountain by Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair and Club Treasurer Becky Cobb. The water fountain was requested by Amy Austin, the mother of student Chandler Austin, who said it would benefit both the students and teachers in the department. Pictured are Chandler Austin, Sinclair, Cobb, and UCHS Teacher Jessica Turner. Photo courtesy of Union Civitan Club On Thursday, September 26, the Union County High School Special Education Department was presented with a water fountain by Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair and Club Treasurer Becky Cobb. The water fountain was requested by Amy Austin, the mother of student Chandler Austin, who said it would benefit both the students and teachers in the department. Pictured are Chandler Austin, Sinclair, Cobb, and UCHS Teacher Jessica Turner.

Donations Being Accepted

The Potters Storehouse is accepting donations of non-perishable food items and new and slightly used toys through Wednesday, December 18.

Persons who want to make donations to the food ministry may do so at The Potters Storehouse at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, which is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

For more information about The Potters Storehouse, call Minister Della at 864-466-5675 and leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Our Present To The Community

The Union Presbyterian Church will present some of the most beautiful Christmas Music available in the upstate.

Preformed as “Our Present to the Community,” the program will feature some of the most accomplished musicians available including the Union Presbyterian Church’s pianist/organist Hannah Powell, who hold a master’s degree in music from Converse College and has already performed several masterful concerts for the people of Union.

Joining Hannah will be Union’s own Kathleen Read, also known for her masterful performance of secular and non-secular music on the piano.

Laura Leigh Todd, flautist, and Hannah will delight the audience with a Christmas favorite, “Gesu Bambino.”

There will be two soloists on the program. The beautiful soprano voice of Deborah Flint, accompanied by Kathleen Read should please listeners with her rendition “Sweet Little Jesus Boy,” and Hannah will accompany Mike Stevens who will perform “O Holy Night.”

The community is invited to enjoy this program at the Union Presbyterian Church, located at 100 West South Street, Union, on December 8 at 5 p.m.

The program is presented as a heartfelt gift to the community to celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ.

DSN Board Meeting

A special called meeting of the Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Committee will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12 p.m., at 226 South Gadberry Street, Union , SC 29379 at the Administrative Office.

Lunch will be served.

A Night In Bethlehem

Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 557 Kelly Road, Union, will have “A Night In Bethlehem” on Sunday, December 8, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and on Wednesday, December 11 from 7 p.m.-until.

Join as we step back in time to the streets of Bethlehem for an exciting, interactive experience that will bring the story of Jesus to life!

For church groups, please call 864-427-0005 for a reservation.

Christmas At Rose Hill

Experience the ambience of Christmas at Rose Hill Plantation, former home of Governor William Henry Gist. Find out how Gist celebrated in the family mansion and how the holiday affected those enslaved on the plantation.

The mansion will be decorated and open for special Christmas-themed tours Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 from 1-4 p.m. Please note that tours begin on the front porch of the mansion on the half hour from 1-3:30 p.m. Father Christmas will make a special appearance on the park Sunday afternoon so bring the family!

Visitors can sample hot drinks and homemade goodies in the plantation kitchen. Warm your hands by the fire and craft your own decoration to take home with you! The Greenville Ladies Aid Association will also be on-site discussing Civil War care packages during the holidays. The mansion will remain decorated for the holiday season throughout the month of December.

Tickets are $7.50 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a SC Park Passport Plus program. No reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased in the kitchen the day of your visit.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected] Web: www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held: March-October, daily at 1 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and November-February, Thursday-Monday daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Groups of 15 or more are asked to contact the park to make a specific group reservation for a mansion tour. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located 8 miles south of Union, SC.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Christmas Party

The Woodmen of the World Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 6 p.m. at the Woodmen Park.

Food will be furnished by the camp.

Ladies please bring sweets.

Santa will be there so bring a gift to go under the tree wrapped for your child.

Bring a canned good for the Salvation Army.

Quarterly Meeting

The Pacolet River Missionaries Quarterly Meeting will be held Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m. at Pacolet River Association Building.

Red Hill is Host Church, Rev. Stephen is Pastor.

Bring your gifts for nursing home, five for men and five for women.

Thanks

Joyce Walker, President.

Rev. George W Shell, Moderator.

Christmas Cantata

The Chancel Choir of Grace United Methodist Church will present the Christmas Cantata “The Mystery and the Majesty” by Joseph M. Martin during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, December 15.

From jubilant glorias to gentle manger lullabies, this inspirational cantata celebrates the wonder and splendor of Christmas. Traditional carols and newly composed seasonal anthems blend with thoughtful narration to help create a meaningful and unforgettable worship experience!

Soloists include Bob Love, Cole Heatherly, Pat Owens, Sally Summers, and Allan Charles.

Rev. David Bauknight is pastor.

Thomas E. Bishop is organist/choirmaster.

Food Bank

The Food Bank at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church will not be open on the first Tuesday in December but will be open Tuesday, December 17, regular hours (11 a.m.-1 p.m.).

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17.

Bring finger food.

The Manus Family will be singing Christmas music.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

December At The UCAC

• Local Artists Showcase

Are you looking for the perfect gift? UCAC can help! Our gallery is filled with work from 15 different artists & artisans from Union County. We offer quilts, candles, woodwork, ornaments, book art, baby items, wreaths and so much more!

• Christmas Camp

The holidays are here! UCAC will host a camp just for the kids! Campers will create several Christmas projects, including a special gift for their teacher, and enjoy snacks and games. Space is limited.

Saturday, December 7

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kindergarten-5th grade

$20 members/$25 non-members

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, December 10 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, December 20 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

For more information about this month’s activities at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery call 864-429-2817 or email www.ucacarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/Union Arts.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

