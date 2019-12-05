What God can do with limited resources

Staying positive can be a difficult task in the face of trials especially when we factor in the unknown. Our focus seems to naturally drift toward the negative which in turn leaves little room to exercise our faith. Some of the greatest miracles came from impossible circumstances where the lack of resources were obvious and the solution did not appear to exist. Let’s look at the account of Jesus feeding the five thousand:

John 6:5 “When Jesus then lifted up his eyes, and saw a great company come unto him, he saith unto Philip, Whence shall we buy bread, that these may eat? 6 And this he said to prove him: for he himself knew what he would do. 7 Philip answered him, Two hundred pennyworth of bread is not sufficient for them, that every one of them may take a little. 8 One of his disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, saith unto him, 9 There is a lad here, which hath five barley loaves, and two small fishes: but what are they among so many? 10 And Jesus said, Make the men sit down. Now there was much grass in the place. So the men sat down, in number about five thousand. 11 And Jesus took the loaves; and when he had given thanks, he distributed to the disciples, and the disciples to them that were set down; and likewise of the fishes as much as they would. 12 When they were filled, he said unto his disciples, Gather up the fragments that remain, that nothing be lost. 13 Therefore they gathered them together, and filled twelve baskets with the fragments of the five barley loaves, which remained over and above unto them that had eaten.”

The thing that most amazes me is the excess where the disciples gathered 12 baskets of leftovers! Do we truly realize this is the same God we still serve today? The problem often becomes the fact that we don’t consider how God can use us or the meager amount we give. We can’t expect a miracle if we don’t expect God to use us or what we have!

Philip instinctively considered the possible cost of purchasing food and was quick to respond that they were not even close with what they possesed, but Jesus didn’t want them to pay a lunch bill — He wanted them to look to God for the answer and willingly offer what they had in order to receive a blessing.

What are you offering? It takes a seed of faith to birth a miracle. If we are not willing to share our time, money, or just simple kindness with someone else, then how can God use us? We must be careful about spending too much time assessing the cost with our limited resources when we should be releasing all that we have into God’s hands. Impossible situations only remain that way when we cease to give God opportunity!

Don’t limit God, He wants to use you. After all, He created us. Why are we so consumed with negative thinking when it comes to the Creator’s ability to use His creation? I encourage you today to start expecting the impossible when faced with bleak circumstances. God can not only meet your need, He can provide extra as a witness to all those around you!

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I fail to realize that the insufficient amount in my hands is more than enough when I place it in Yours. I have allowed the lack of resources within my grasp to blind me of Your power and diminish the expectancy of a miracle. Use me this day to bless others as I offer all that I have for Your glory, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

