More working, more unemployed

COLUMBIA — More people were working in Union County in the month of October even as the number of unemployed increased along with the number of jobs needing to be filled.

The month of October saw the unemployment rate in South Carolina at an all time low with the number of South Carolinians working continuing at a record setting pace according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW).

“The news is astounding. An unemployment rate of 2.6 percent. More than 58,000 new jobs created in 2019. More than 12,000 people removed from the unemployed ranks during this year. This is the best news that employees could possibly get,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

All this good news, however, comes with a downside for South Carolina’s businesses and industries.

“For employers, the news is split,” Ellzey said. “The incredibly low unemployment rate will make it more difficult to find employees.”

Union County

The news was split in a different way for Union County which, which according to the SCDEW information website (scworkforceinfo.com), saw its unemployment rate go from 2.3 percent in September to 2.6 percent in October.

In September, the number of people unemployed in Union County stood at 269, but in October the number of unemployed had grown to 311, an increase of 42.

Yet even as the number of unemployed grew, so did the number of people working.

The website states that, in October, there were 11,621 people employed in Union County compared to 11,609 in September, an increase of 12.

In addition, even as the number of the employed and the unemployed increased, so did the number of job openings.

The website states that in October there were 302 job openings in Union County compared to 274 in September, an increase of 28.

In other words, in the space of a month, Union County has went from having more job openings than people to fill them to having more than enough to fill them even as the number of persons employed increased along with the number of local job openings.

The challenge for Union County then is to help bring those 311 unemployed residents together with those 302 job openings to, first, fill those openings, and then help the remaining 9 finds job as well. That latter goal could possibly be attained if the economy continues to grow and create more jobs locally as apparently was the case between September and October when the number of people working grew along with the number of job openings.

Statewide Efforts

As for the challenge facing businesses and industries statewide in getting the workers to fill the jobs they are creating, Ellzey said the SCDEW is taking steps to help them address this challenge, including one that will save them millions.

“On the other hand, our agency’s announcement of a 34 percent tax rate cut for unemployment insurance will save South Carolina businesses approximately $68 million,” Ellzey said.

Ellzey said the SCEW is also working to help businesses and industries to get the workers they need to fill the jobs they are creating.

“To help employers find employees, our agency is actively working to identify and train employees to fill the open positions,” Ellzey said. “Whether it is ‘smart training,’ flexible shift options or other innovative approaches toward finding employees, we are working hard on the issue and we invite business to bring us their challenges. We will build a tailored program to find and prepare jobseekers for their work.”

October 19 Employment Situation

I. Household Survey

Employment: The monthly survey of households across the state estimated the number of South Carolinians working moved substantially higher, establishing a new record of 2,318,762.

• That is a considerable increase of 7,191 people over September 2019.

• That is also a significant increase of 64,392 people over October 2018.

Unemployment: Unemployment estimates decreased to 62,363 people.

• That is a decrease of 6,823 people since September 2019 and a decrease of 12,567 over October 2018.

• With that decrease, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate moved lower over the month, from 2.9 percent in September to an historic low of 2.6 percent in October.

• Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 3.5 percent in September to 3.6 percent in October.

Labor force: The state’s estimated labor force (people working plus unemployed people looking for work) increased modestly to 2,381,125.

• That is an increase of 368 people since September 2019.

• That is an increase of 51,825 individuals over October 2018.

II. Current Employment Survey

Nonagricultural Employment by Industry (Seasonally Adjusted)

The Current Employment Survey of businesses in South Carolina marked an increase of 4,200 nonfarm payroll jobs over the month to a record high level of 2,185,000.

Industries reporting increases in employment were reported Leisure and Hospitality (+2,300); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+2,200); Financial Activities (+1,100); Education and Health Services (+700); Government (+600); Construction (+500); and Other Services (+300).

Decreases were noticed in the Professional and Business Services (-2,600); Manufacturing (-700); and Information (-200) industries.

From October 2018 to October 2019, South Carolina’s economy has added 30,800 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs.

Industries with strong growth were Leisure and Hospitality (+8,000); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+7,900); Manufacturing (+6,700); Government (+6,600); Education and Health Services (+3,900); Other Services (+1,800); Financial Activities (+1,100); and Construction (+1,000).

Decreases were seen in Professional and Business Services (-5,400); and Information (-1,000).

Nonagricultural Employment by Industry (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Not seasonally adjusted, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +11,800 from September 2019 to October 2019 for a total of 2,188,100. The most prominent gains were in the Government (+3,700) and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+3,700) industries.

Other industries that saw increases were Education and Health Services (+2,000); Financial Activities (+1,200); Construction (+1,100); Professional and Business (+1,100); Leisure and Hospitality (+600); and Other Services (+200).

Industries reporting declines were Manufacturing (-1,700) and Information (-100). Mining and Logging remained flat.

Since October 2018, not seasonally adjusted, nonfarm jobs were up 29,600 overall in South Carolina.

Industries marking strong annual gains were Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+8,500); Leisure and Hospitality (+7,600); Government (+6,800); Manufacturing (+6,200); Education and Health Services (+3,700); Other Services (+1,600); Financial Activities (+1,100); Construction (+1,100); and Mining and Logging (+200).

Industries reporting an over the year decline were Professional and Business Services (-6,200) and Information (-1,000).

Household Survey (Current Population Survey)

Is a monthly survey of about 60,000 households conducted by the Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This survey provides monthly statistics on employment, unemployment, and related subjects analyzed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Current Employment Statistics Survey

Is a monthly survey of about 40,000 employers which yields estimates of nonagricultural wage and salary employment, hours, and earnings by industry.

Seasonally Adjusted

Seasonal adjustment removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year (i.e. tourist-related hiring and school closings in the summer). These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other nonseasonal movements in data over time.

Not Seasonally Adjusted

Effects of regular or seasonal patterns have not been removed from these data.

About the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is putting South Carolinians to work. The agency has four missions: (1) workforce development; (2) free job match employment services; (3) unemployment insurance; and (4) labor market information. All four missions contribute to workforce development. The agency is dedicated to advancing South Carolina through services and programs that meet the needs of our businesses, jobseekers and those looking to advance their careers.

Staff Report

This story courtesy of the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

