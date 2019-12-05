A ‘horrible Wednesday’ without water

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter writes about the upcoming Lockhart Christmas Parade, the Town of Lockhart being without water last Wednesday, a makeshift Thanksgiving dinner, a broken window, and making donations to two worthy causes. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter writes about the upcoming Lockhart Christmas Parade, the Town of Lockhart being without water last Wednesday, a makeshift Thanksgiving dinner, a broken window, and making donations to two worthy causes.

Lockhart Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m. Lineup for the parade is at 2 p.m. Float judging is at 2:15 p.m. for Best Theme, Original, and Attractive. I hope I have decorated golf carts this year, also. I have trophies for both floats and golf carts. Golf carts is for Best Decorated. Trophies will be presented at the First Baptist Church, next door to the Town Hall after the parade.

The reason for not having the parade the first Sunday in December is because Buffalo has theirs the first Sunday after Thanksgiving and guess what, it runs on the same day this year. While I’m thinking of it, please don’t put a Santa on your float, it might confuse the children since Santa will be coming at the end of the parade.

Horrible Wednesday

What a horrible Wednesday.

I woke up to phone calls from people trying to get ready for work. Very little water pressure. Oh this was before 6 a.m. Gina had water at 5:30 a.m. but little pressure.

I got dressed, after calling Carl, and started down to Town Hall, saw a couple of familiar legs at the end of the street under the lights. So I went down by the bridge and joined Ted and Carl, and all of our town’s water. We’ve had so many heavy truck loads going to and from the bridge that it weakened and busted our water pipes, and emptied the tank.

We were without water until around 9 a.m. when the tank started filling up again. What a bad time for people who wanted to start cooking for Thanksgiving.

Gina didn’t think of it until around 8 a.m. that if you bought a bag of ice you could melt it on the stove for some water.

I was on and off the phone from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Everyone I talked to today, Friday, really enjoyed their family and turkey dinners. I’ve stayed so busy with the water problem and parade, that I didn’t get to cook a Thanksgiving dinner, so around 7 p.m. I was so hungry that I cooked some Penne Pasta, and to have turkey, I cut up Turkey polish sausage and put it in my sauce.

If there’s only two people to eat why pay over $100. To cook this meal, and since I don’t cook all the time, I don’t keep anything to make anything with, so I have to buy everything even to season food.

Chuck worked and his niece sent him 4 plates of turkey dinner. He didn’t share.

Broken Window

I sure wish the guy that broke my window in the back of the shop, and broke in, would just come and replace my window. I miss not having the outside light. The room is so dark because it’s boarded up. If he sees this he must know by now he’s not being arrested for breaking in. After all, why do years of prison for a Mt. Dew. Just apologize and replace my window.

Donations

If you want to do something great for Christmas, you could donate toys and blanklets to the Animal Shelter. I told Gina instead of giving me something for Christmas just do this. She said she knows I collect for Hospice, and I should have asked for donations for the animals also. But she just gave me this idea.

I want to thank Annette S. and Sandy, Annette G., Pat G., and Leroy and Alma for helping with my Hospice box. I really know that the seniors at the nursing homes and retirement centers will love the gifts. Some of these don’t have families and if it wasn’t for donations to Hospice they wouldn’t get anything. It’s still not too late to help, for this or the animals.

Security

I received a phone call that I won a security doorbell from a company at the fair. I was to call him back and lost the number. So if the company sees this call me again. After my break-in I need all the help I can get. Except I do have two huge dogs. And we have a neighborhood watch in my block.

Sympathy

Sympathy to the Brandon Parker family, his funeral was Wednesday. He never missed talking to me as he passed by my place or coming in for a drink. He was just a very friendly young man and will be missed.

Bedtime Prayer

A little boy was praying at bedtime.”I can’t hear you,” whispered his mother. “I’m not talking to you” the boy whispered back.

Good night and call at 1-864-545-6652 or 251-3883, and being in the parade doesn’t cost anything, just show up.

News Around Lockhart