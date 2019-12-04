Thank God for loving and caring for you

Charles Warner | The Union Times From creation to salvation give thanks to God for all the blessings He has bestowed upon us. Everything there is, from the smallest atom to the vastness of the universe and all things in between including each and everyone of we human beings owe our existence to God who created it all. As human beings we also owe God thanks for having made us in His image and given us souls that will exist for eternity when our physical lives are over. We also owe Him thanks for giving us His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, as a living sacrifice for our sins, whose shed blood washes away those sins, and provides us with the only path to eternal salvation. We also owe God thanks for His Holy Spirit which comforts, guides and directs us throughout our lives, helping us to stay on the straight and narrow path of righteous service to the Lord. We also owe God thanks for His Holy Word The Bible which instructs us in His will for us throughout our daily lives. We owe God for those things and we owe Him for everything else He has blessed us with including every breath we take as we live out the lives He has given us. In short, we owe God for everything and so always each and every day give Him thanks for all things.

Read 2 Samuel 15:13-26

I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the Lord sustains me.

— Psalm 3:5 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to trust in your mercy and grace. When our future looks uncertain, thank you for loving us and caring for us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Even in the midst of uncertainty, I can rest in God’s presence.

