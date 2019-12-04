Reason for the season celebrated

Charles Warner | The Union Times Riding a replica of his sleigh and the reindeer that pull it through the night skies on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus took part in the Buffalo Christmas Parade this past Sunday. It was the first of six parades the Jolly Old Elf will participate in over the next two weeks in Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times Riding a replica of his sleigh and the reindeer that pull it through the night skies on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus took part in the Buffalo Christmas Parade this past Sunday. It was the first of six parades the Jolly Old Elf will participate in over the next two weeks in Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Marching Band “The Sting Machine” performed as it marched in the Buffalo Christmas Parade this past Sunday. The parade also featured floats from local churches and area businesses as well local officials who rode in cars and other vehicles to wish everyone in attendance a Merry Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Marching Band “The Sting Machine” performed as it marched in the Buffalo Christmas Parade this past Sunday. The parade also featured floats from local churches and area businesses as well local officials who rode in cars and other vehicles to wish everyone in attendance a Merry Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times Carrying her football that she has used to give “Charlie Brown” so much trouble over the years, “Lucy” waves to those attending Sunday’s Buffalo Christmas Parade as she and “Snoopy” walk down the street. They were part of a “Peanuts” themed float sponsored by Elaine’s Dance Company. The float was one of a number of floats and other entries that made the parade an afternoon of family-friendly Christmas fun. Charles Warner | The Union Times Carrying her football that she has used to give “Charlie Brown” so much trouble over the years, “Lucy” waves to those attending Sunday’s Buffalo Christmas Parade as she and “Snoopy” walk down the street. They were part of a “Peanuts” themed float sponsored by Elaine’s Dance Company. The float was one of a number of floats and other entries that made the parade an afternoon of family-friendly Christmas fun. Charles Warner | The Union Times This float, inspired by the “Peanuts” comic strip, was the entry by Elaine’s Dance Company in the Buffalo Christmas Parade this past Sunday. Floats by churches and businesses, live music, pageant winners, local officials, horses and other entries were all part of the parade which was the first of six Christmas parades being held in Union County over the next two weeks. Charles Warner | The Union Times This float, inspired by the “Peanuts” comic strip, was the entry by Elaine’s Dance Company in the Buffalo Christmas Parade this past Sunday. Floats by churches and businesses, live music, pageant winners, local officials, horses and other entries were all part of the parade which was the first of six Christmas parades being held in Union County over the next two weeks. Charles Warner | The Union Times This float by Buffalo United Methodist Church reminds everyone that the first gift given on the first Christmas more than 2,000 years ago was Jesus Christ who was given as a gift of love by His Father in Heaven so that all who believed on Him might have eternal life. The float, along with those entered by other churches in this past Sunday’s Buffalo Christmas Parade, reminds us all that Jesus is the real reason for the season. Charles Warner | The Union Times This float by Buffalo United Methodist Church reminds everyone that the first gift given on the first Christmas more than 2,000 years ago was Jesus Christ who was given as a gift of love by His Father in Heaven so that all who believed on Him might have eternal life. The float, along with those entered by other churches in this past Sunday’s Buffalo Christmas Parade, reminds us all that Jesus is the real reason for the season. Charles Warner | The Union Times These riders on the Buffalo Baptist Church float and the marchers that accompanied them during Sunday’s Buffalo Christmas Parade bore signs with the message that Jesus in the only way to go in this life and in the next. The float was one of a number of Christ-centered floats that were entered in Sunday’s parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times These riders on the Buffalo Baptist Church float and the marchers that accompanied them during Sunday’s Buffalo Christmas Parade bore signs with the message that Jesus in the only way to go in this life and in the next. The float was one of a number of Christ-centered floats that were entered in Sunday’s parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times The children on the New Hope Baptist Church float entered in Sunday’s Buffalo Christmas Parade wore different costumes in keeping with the message of their float that “every knee shall bow” before Jesus Christ. Sunday’s parade included a number of a Christ-centered floats that celebrated the origin of Christmas as well as a number of entries that celebrated its more secular traditions. It was the first of six Christmas parades that will be held in Union County through the middle of December. Charles Warner | The Union Times The children on the New Hope Baptist Church float entered in Sunday’s Buffalo Christmas Parade wore different costumes in keeping with the message of their float that “every knee shall bow” before Jesus Christ. Sunday’s parade included a number of a Christ-centered floats that celebrated the origin of Christmas as well as a number of entries that celebrated its more secular traditions. It was the first of six Christmas parades that will be held in Union County through the middle of December.

BUFFALO — It’s December and that means the Christmas season is under way and in Union County that means the Christmas parade season is under way.

The Union County area is home to no less than six Christmas parades which are usually held through the middle of December.

Christmas parade season in Union County traditionally begins with the Buffalo Christmas Parade and this year was no different as the community held its parade this past Sunday (December 1).

The parade included live music provided by the Union County High School Marching Band “The Sting Machine;” the classic cars of the “Show-N-Shine Cruisers Car Club of Union; the hillbilly-themed vehicles of the Hillbilly Clan No. 2; public officials including Union County Sheriff’ David Taylor and Union County Councilwoman Kacie Petrie; the Hejaz Warriors in their American Indian costumes; a “Peanuts” themed float from Elaine’s Dance Company led by “Lucy” — who was carrying her football — and “Snoopy;” a float from Dollar General; local pageant winners includingMiss Sims Lillly Shetley and Miss Union County Fair Preteen Queen Mykenzie Bevis; horses with riders; and much more.

Christmas is, first and foremost, a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ on that first Christmas more than 2,000 years ago and so it was more than appropriate that the churches of the Buffalo Community were as integral a part of this year’s parade as they have been of those in years past. Christ-centered floats were contributed by Buffalo Baptist Church whose float and accompanying marchers carried road signs and other signs reminding everyone that “Jesus is the only way;“ New Hope Baptist Church whose float bore the reminder that “Every knee shall bow” to Christ; and Buffalo United Methodist Church whose float proclaimed that Christ was and is “a precious gift given in love,” a message taken from the following scripture:

And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.

— 1 John 5:11

The Christian foundation of the Christmas season was further emphasized in this year’s parade by Buffalo Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Doug Estes and his wife, Joy, serving as the parade’s Grand Marshals. It was even further emphasized by a “Community Gathering” held at Buffalo Baptist Church following the parade.

Lest we forget, the Buffalo Christmas Parade, like its counterparts, had a very special guest who, as in years past, took part in the parade.

Yes, we’re talking about Santa Claus who rode on a float that included a replica of his sleigh that he uses to deliver toys good little girls and boys in Christmas Eve night as well as replicas of the reindeers — including Rudolph with his shiny nose — that pull his sleigh through the sky. Santa waved to everyone as he traveled down the the street, his presence a reminder that he’s watching all the children of the Buffalo Community — and the rest of Union County for that matter — as he makes his naughty and nice list. So a word to the wise, remember, Santa is watching you so be on your best behavior if you don’t want a stocking full of coal and a bundle of switches underneath your Christmas tree.

More Parades

Speaking of Santa, he’ll be back in Union County for not one, not two, but three Christmas parades that will be held all in a row this weekend.

• Union Christmas Parade

Santa Claus will be in the City of Union on Friday, December 6, to take part in the Union Christmas Parade which will be part of an even larger evening of family-friendly Christmas fun.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with shopping at the stores along Main Street in downtown Union and from food vendors who will be set up as well.

The parade itself will being at 6 p.m. and a flyer publicizing it states that “the theme of this year’s parade will be ‘YOUR Favorite Christmas Movie.’ Parade participants are encouraged to decorate entries in keeping with the theme.” Parade registration forms are available online at unionsc.com and can also be picked up at the Union County Chamber of Commerce office at 135 West Main Street, Union.

Following the parade there will be the 3rd annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Union County Courthouse.

In addition to riding in the parade, Santa Claus will also be available for visits and photos in Main Street Junction immediately afterward.

The Downtown Open house will continue until 9 p.m. with entertainment, food, shopping and carriage rides.

Anyone with questions and/or concerns is asked to contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-9039.

• Jonesville

On Saturday, December 7, Santa will be in the Town of Jonesville for the Jonesville Christmas Parade which will begin at 3 p.m.

The parade will include a Best Float Contest with the winner receiving $100.

• Lockhart

Then, on Sunday, December 8, Santa will be in the Town of Lockhart for the Lockhart Christmas Parade which will begin at 3 p.m.

It costs nothing to enter the parade but all entries must be lined up by 2 p.m.

No four-wheelers are allowed in the parade unless they are pulling a float.

Floats entered in the parade will be judged in the following categories: Most Original, Most Attractive, and Best Theme.

The floats will be judged by judges from out of town during the parade and the winners in each category presented a plaque following the parade’s conclusion.

There will be no charge for vendors wanting to sell their wares along the parade route and each vendor will be assigned a spot by the town.

The parking lot next to the Community Playground will be reserved for handicap parking and those using that parking are asked to have their handicap sticker in the window of their vehicle.

For additional information call Lockhart Mayor Connie Porter at 864-545-6652 or leave a message for her at the Lockhart Town Hall at 864-545-2103.

After Sunday’s parade, Santa will head back to the North Pole, but he’ll be back Saturday, December 14, when he will take part in not one, but two parades that afternoon.

• Carlisle

Santa will be in the Town of Carlisle to take part in the Carlisle Christmas Parade which will begin at 2 p.m. with line up at 1 p.m.

Those who want to participate in the parade are asked to call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Even when the parade is over, however, the celebration will continue at the Carlisle Town Hall where refreshments will be served.

Christmas is a time for giving gifts, especially to children, but for some families this is difficult and so the Town of Carlisle is holding a Christmas Toy Drive to make sure the the children of needy families do have toys underneath the Christmas tree on Christmas morning.

In order for that toy drive to be a success, however, the town needs the public’s help and that’s why the Town of Carlisle is asking everyone who attends the town’s Christmas parade to please bring a toy for the town’s Christmas Toy Drive.

• Whitmire

Santa will also take part in the Whitmire Christmas Parade which will be held Saturday, December 14 from 1-1:15 p.m. on Main Street in the Town of Whitmire.

Line up for the parade is at noon.

The Parade Grand Marshalls are Ken and Martha Coleman.

Yes, Santa Claus is a busy fellow in December and will get busier and busier still through Christmas Eve when he will be at his busiest, so don’t forget before you go to bed that night — and you need to get to bed early — to leave him out some milk and cookies or other treats he can snack on as he flies around the world delivering presents and toys.

Merry Christmas.

Buffalo Christmas Parade kicks off the season

